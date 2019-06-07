Blueberries with Lemon Cream Video

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Blueberries with Lemon Cream

Ingredients –

• 8 ounces cream cheese

• 1 ½ cup Greek Yogurt

• 2 Tablespoons honey

• 2 teaspoon vanilla

• ¼ cup freshly grated lemon zest

• 4 cups fresh blueberries

Directions –

1.) Using a fork break up the cream cheese in a medium bowl. Drain off liquid from yogurt,

add to the bowl along with the honey and vanilla. Stir in lemon zest.

2.) Layer the lemon cream and blueberries in dessert dishes. If not serving immediately, cover and refrigerate.