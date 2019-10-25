Baked Avocado Eggs
Yields – 4
Ingredients
• 2 avocados
• 4 eggs
• salt, to taste
• pepper, to taste
• ¼ cup bacon bits
• 1 cherry tomato, quartered
• 1 sprig fresh basil, chopped
• shredded cheddar cheese
• 2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Slice the avocados in half and remove the pits.
- Place the avocado halves on a baking sheet and scoop out some of the flesh to make a bigger hole.
- Crack one egg into each hole and season with salt and pepper.
- Top with toppings of choice and bake for 15 minutes or until yolk reaches desired consistency.
- Sprinkle with fresh herbs, as desired.