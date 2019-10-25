Baked Avocado Eggs

Healthy Cauliflower, Banana, and Peanut Butter Smoothie Yields - 2 Ingredients • 1 heaping cup frozen cauliflower florets • 2 ripe bananas, peeled, sliced, and frozen • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, • 2 tablespoons natural peanut butter • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract Instructions Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender, and blend on high until smooth, stopping as often as needed to scrape down the sides. You'll want to add as little almond milk as possible to maintain a thick, frosty texture. Pour into two glasses and serve immediately.