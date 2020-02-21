Avocado Toast 3 Ways–
(Classic, Caprese Style and with Goat Cheese and Chives)
Ingredients –
Classic Avocado Toast
I slice of good quality whole wheat bread
½ large ripe avocado
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Caprese Style Avocado Toast
6 each Bocconcini – Small Fresh Mozzarella rounds, sliced
6 each grape tomatoes, sliced
3 fresh basil leaves – thinly sliced
Balsamic vinegar reduction to taste
Goat Cheese and Chive Avocado Toast
2-tablespoons goat cheese, crumbled
1 teaspoon thinly sliced chives
Instructions
Toast the piece of bread until the bread is just golden brown, about 2-3 minutes depending on the thickness of the bread.
For the halved avocado, remove the pit from the avocado and discard. Remove the avocado from the skin and place the avocado flesh into a medium bowl and mash it with a fork and a squeeze of the fresh lemon juice. Season the avocado toast with salt and pepper as needed.
Evenly spread the mashed avocado on top of the toast. Add more salt and pepper is desired.
For the other versions, make the classic avocado toast and top with the different ingredients listed under the variations.
