SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 2023 San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership Golf Tournament teed off Thursday morning, with 220 vying for the championship among eight flights.

The Championship flight is made up of players from Texas, while the other flights have players from all over the country, which is extra special for former Central golfer AJ Pursley.

“This means everything to me. I love this tournament, it’s fantastic and I hope I to be back as many years as they will let me be back,” said Pursley.

Pursley and his partner Travis Klutts put together a round of -5 under golf, tied for second, good for a 66 on the scorecard on the par 71 course.

“This is probably the best we have played in the last two years we have been here. I think the year we won it we shot over par the first day so a 66 is a good start you just have to build momentum after that,” said Pursley.

Meanwhile, John Duke Hudson and Colton Williams put together a round of -3 and are tied for fifth after round one of action.

“The course is in really good shape but this morning there wasn’t really much wind. The pins were kind of tucked and you could definitely make some birdies, we made some silly bogeys but there are definitely some birdies to be made. You just have to be consistent over four days, and it takes forever so you just have to keep yourself in it and not shoot yourself in the foot one round,” said Hudson.

Round two of action continues Friday from San Angelo Country Club. Stay with Concho Valley Homepage for more coverage as the tournament carries on.