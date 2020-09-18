Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
2020 US Senate Race
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
Beyond Borders
Top Stories
McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no
The Latest: GOP Sen. McSally wants vote on Trump court pick
Ginsburg, a feminist icon memorialized as the Notorious RBG
PHOTOS: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Laura
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Test Your Football Trivia
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Wall ‘not overlooking’ winless Mason
Video
Bobcats impressive in scrimmage with Abilene Cooper
Video
Week 4 preview: Sterling City, Borden County matchup highlight slate of compelling games
Ram Talk: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Video
Business
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
High School Football Polls & Trivia
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger
Top Stories
8 of 10 Premier League matches this weekend streamed in US
Last studio recording of jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw released
Actor Masterson’s lawyer denies and denounces rape charges
‘The Vanishing Half’ nominated for National Book Award
Community
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Police apprehend violent man who forced entry, assaulted resident in East San Angelo neighborhood
Top Stories
Business Men’s Bible Class
SAPD investigating shooting at MLK Park
21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
City of San Angelo to host 9/11 memorial service
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
McConnell says he plans to push forward with Trump Supreme Court nominee
Justice Ginsburg’s ‘fervent’ last wish was to ‘not be replaced until a new president is installed,’ report says
Politicians, dignitaries react to the death of Justice Ginsburg
Video
PHOTOS: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Video
Can a Supreme Court vacancy be filled during election year?
More Ruth Bader Ginsburg Headlines
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - September 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday September 18th
Video
B.R.I.C.C.
Video
Wall 'not overlooking' winless Mason
Video
Bobcats impressive in scrimmage with Abilene Cooper
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 18th
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 18th
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - September 17, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - September 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
Thu 9.17
Video
SALVATION ARMY "RESCUE CHRISTMAS" MISSION
Video
Shannon to host drive-thru flu shot clinics starting Saturday morning
Video
67th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta sees addition of beloved announcer, women's breakaway roping event, and partnership with Cowboy Channel
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, September 17th
Video
Ram Talk: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Video
CVHP News: September 17, 2020
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 17th
Video
Wed 9.16
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
San Angelo woman arrested after stabbing incident on East Harris
Bobcats impressive in scrimmage with Abilene Cooper
Video
Police apprehend violent man who forced entry, assaulted resident in East San Angelo neighborhood
Three felons captured after three separate pursuits
Wall ‘not overlooking’ winless Mason
Video