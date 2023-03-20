SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The dirt has been laid for the San Angelo Rodeo and preparations are underway to kick off this year’s event, including the San Angelo Rodeo Parade. Here is everything you need to know about the parade!

The San Angelo Rodeo Parade is held on the first Saturday of the rodeo, as a way to officially kick off the event. The parade will go on rain or shine according to the SASSRA (with the exception of lightning).

This parade is one of the largest parades held annually in San Angelo and has been a favorite within the community. It will be held in historic downtown San Angelo and features riding clubs, antique tractors, wagons, marching bands, and floats.

There is still time to participate in the rodeo parade as long as participants fill out an entry form by March 24, 2023.

For more information call the office at 325-653-7785 or send an e-mail to brenda@sanangelorodeo.com

Parade Entry Forms

Parade Route

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on April 1, 2023, at Irving and Concho Street, proceed East to Oakes, turn left on Oakes to Twohig, turn left on Twohig, proceed to Chadbourne, turn right on Chadbourne and proceed to College Street, turn Left of College Street, continue to Irving, turn left on Irving to Beauregard, turn right on Beauregard proceed to Randolph, turn left on Randolph, proceed to River Drive and dismiss.

2023 San Angelo Rodeo Parade Route CC SASSRA

ADA Accessible Parking

Handicapped accessible parking during the Rodeo Parade will be available at the M.L. Leddy’s parking lot located at 222 S. Oakes St. Handicap plates will be required in order to park in the lot between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Parking will be on a first come first serve basis.