SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue talked with Stock Show Association Director Justin Jonas, on the fairgrounds of the San Angelo Rodeo.

Tonight is expected to showcase some of the best ropings out of the San Angelo Rodeo with several world champions and heavy hitters within the rodeo world.

A recent addition to the rodeo includes a jumbotron next to the fairgrounds restrooms between the food vendors and the carnival, which will show the rodeo live to those who may not have been able to snag a ticket as the night progresses.