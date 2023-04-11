SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local rodeo legends, Ty Harris and Joel Brayden Harris were out by the LL Chip feed trailer on Saturday, April 8, where Concho Valley Home Page talked to them about recent achievements and rodeoing as a family.

Joel Brayden Harris has remained one of the top contenders in tie-down by keeping his head in the game.

Joel Brayden Harris is currently number 16 in the world of tie-down roping with $22,438 of PRCA earnings. He ran twice in the second week of the San Angelo Rodeo, making it into the top 12 of the event in his second run with an 8.3.

According to Joel Brayden Harris, the key is to push yourself just enough without getting ahead of yourself.

“Trust your abilities, trust the work you put in to be able to produce on such a big stage for myself, “said Joel Brayden Harris.

“We are not even a quarter of the way through the season, so especially for someone that’s just coming back as a rookie you don’t want to get your head up about stuff like that,” said Joel Brayden Harris, ” You just want to take it one rodeo at a time, and that’s a cliche but it’s true.”

Joel Brayden Harris said that there is nothing better than competing in the same rodeo as his brother, Ty Harris, but that there are definitely some mixed emotions.

“Even when you do good you’re a little torn when he doesn’t or if he does good he’s a little torn that I didn’t do well, ” said Joel Brayden Harris, “You learn the only way to live this life is to be unselfish.”

The Harris brother’s practice all day every day together with their two younger brothers according to Ty Harris who currently sits 7th in Tie-down.

Ty Harris arrived early to support his little brother at the rodeo and sign autographs telling CVHP that this was the first time he had ever been asked to sign autographs.

“I never thought that I would get to this point and get to be here in front of the hometown crowd, ” said Ty Harris.

The San Angelo Rodeo is the best rodeo Ty Harris said he goes to every year with the way the crowd gets behind him.

“It’s so electric, words can’t really describe it,” said Ty Harris. “I’m so excited, I look forward to it every year.”

Gearing up to get ready for his run on Wednesday, April 11 at the San Angelo Rodeo, Ty Harris thanked his hometown.

“Can’t wait to see you guys and thanks to the best crowd in rodeo, San Angelo.”

Full Interview below: