SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Concho Valley Homepage talked to Stetson Wright about what goes on through his mind moments before saddling up for an event, rodeoing and family.

Wright is currently number two in the world for Saddle Bronc Riding and number four in the world for Bulling Riding with seven NFR qualifications and has shattered the record for most money won in a season in 2022. He began competing in rodeos in only the fourth grade and is currently the only member of the Wright family to compete in Bull Riding.

Concho Valley Homepage sat down with Wright moments before he got on the back of a bucking bronc at the San Angelo Rodeo.

“Right before I ride it’s pretty calm I’m not thinking about much other than having fun, then when I crawl over the chute that’s kind of when everything sets in, ” said Wright, ” I guess you could say my game face turns on.”

Stetson Wright competing in saddle bronc during the eighth performance of the San Angelo Rodeo. He is riding Wild River of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. Photo by Ashtin Wade

Stetson Wright 2022 Phot by Dusty Ellis

Stetson Wright 2022 Photo by Dusty Ellis

Despite being one of the top cowboys in rough-stock events this cowboy still gets butterflies in his stomach and goosebumps on his arms.

“You’re about to get in a fight for your life is pretty much what it comes down to,” said Wright.

While it is one thing for Wright to get on the back of a bucking animal, it’s something else altogether to watch one of his family, specifically his brothers, do it.

“When I’m doing it, I’m pretty calm because I am in total control but watching them, I’ve got zero control other than hope and pray that they do good, ” said Wright, ” It’s a gut-wrenching feeling, It never gets old. Every time they crawl on the back of a horse my gut turns in knots.”

The Wright family is among some of the best saddle bronc riders in the world and while you may be able to take the cowboy out of the rodeo you can’t take the rodeo out of the cowboy.