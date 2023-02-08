SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Get your chance to be a part of the excitement at the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show today – for free!

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo took to social media to tell the public that free gate admission to the fairgrounds will only be on Wednesday, February 8.

Vendors will be open at the First Financial Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who cannot make it out to the fairgrounds today can get their shopping at the First Financial Pavilion every day until February 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While strolling through the vendors and watching as the first wave of the Junior Cattle Futurity contest takes place at 1 p.m., some people might start to feel like chowing down on some delicious food. Luckily, there are plenty of delicious food spots to grab a snack or a meal!

Not able to make it out to the fairgrounds to participate? Do not worry, Concho Valley Homepage has you covered. You can catch all the action happening in the Gandy Ink Stock Show Pavilion and the South Barn by clicking here.

Those wanting to catch a glimpse of a show can also find live streams on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo website.