SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Our Carolyn McEnrue sat down with competitor Tyler West for a special weekend interview from the San Angelo Rodeo.

West, a Mertzon native, put out a time of 4.9 in Saturday’s steer wrestling performance.

“It went better tonight than the rest of the runs here in San Angelo,” said West. “I had more confidence going into tonight than other nights.”

West attributes the night’s performance to his horse, Roy, and shirt combination which was the same that he had when he won the performance in Salt Lake City just four years prior.

“The funny thing is that I had forgotten my shirt so I had to wear it twice going out [at the competition] and had good luck wearing it,” said West.

West, who is currently riding on permits as he has not acquired his PRCA card, looks to compete in more steer wrestling and calf roping competitions.

“I just need to find a horse that fits me,” said West.

West has been roping since junior high, where he won Rookie of the Year awards through his time in high school as well as when he attended Tarleton State University.