SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 2023 San Angelo Stock Show is kicking off today, February 2 as students competing in Ag Mechanics start setting up the fairgrounds!

For those wanting to catch a glimpse of the exhibits, animals and knowledge of these students, here are the times you need to know:

February 3

  • 9 a.m.
    • Agricultural Public Speaking Contest Preliminary Round (Finals and result to follow)
      • Registration begins at 8 a.m.
    • Ag Mechanics Judging
  • 10 a.m.
    • Junior Robotics Arena and Robotics Inventions Competitions Contest
      • Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

February 4

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Texas Stars Wether Doe Show
  • 9 a.m.
    • Ag Mechanics Project Show Awards
  • 1 p.m.
    • Sheep and Goat Skill-A-Thon Contest
      • Registration begins at 12 p.m.
  • 6 p.m.
    • Junior Texas Stars Wether Doe Sale
      • Sale Preview is at 5:30 p.m.

February 5

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Market Goat Show
    • Junior Market Lamn Show (Finewool, Finewoold Cross and Dorper)

February 6

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Market Lamb Show (Southdown and Medium Wool)
    • Open Boer Goat Show
  • 1 p.m.
    • Junior Boer Goat Show

February 7

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Market Steer Show

February 8

  • 1 p.m.
    • Junior Cattle Futurity Wave 1 Contest

February 9

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Angora Wether Futurity Show
    • Junior Breeding Heifer Show: Wave 1 Show
  • 11 a.m.
    • Junior Wool and Mohair Fleece Show
      • Registration is from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
  • 1 p.m.
    • Junior Angora Goat Show

February 11

  • 12 p.m.
    • Junior Stars Gilt Show (Non-Pedigree Show)
    • Junior Breeding Gilt Show
  • 1 p.m.
    • Junior Cattle Futurity Wave 2 Contest

February 12

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Stars Gilt Show (Pedigree Show)
    • Juior Breeding Gilt Show
    • Junor Breeding Heifer Show: Wave 2 Show

February 13

  • 6 p.m.
    • Junior Stars Gilt Sale

February 14

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Market Barrow Show: Wave 1 Show
      • Hampshire, Light Crossbred and Dark Crossbred

February 16

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Market Barrow Show: Wave 2 Show
      • Duroc, LOPB, Berkshire and Yorksire

February 17

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Rabbit Show
    • Junior Breeding Sheep Show Wave 1
  • 10:30 a.m.
    • Consumer Decision Making Contest
    • Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
  • 1 p.m.
    • Open Breeding Sheep Show: Wave 1 Show
  • 2 p.m.
    • Junior Ewe Lamb Futurity Show
  • 6 p.m.
    • TLBAA Youth Texas Longhorn Show: Youth Points Show

Februayr 18

  • 8 a.m.
    • Open Llama and Alpaca Show: Youth and Open Performance
    • Meats Judging Contest
      • Registration is from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
  • 8:30 a.m.
    • Livestock Judging Contest
      • Registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • 8:45 a.m.
    • Wildlife Judging Contest
      • Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
  • 9 a.m.
    • Wool Judging Contest
      • Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
  • 10 a.m.
    • TLBAA World Qualifying Haltered Texas Longhorn Show

February 19

  • 8 a.m.
    • Junior Breeding Show: Wave 2 Show
  • 9 a.m.
    • Open Llama and Alpaca Show: Halter and Showmanship Classes
    • TLBAA Youth Texas Longhorn Show
  • 1 p.m.
    • Open Breeding Sheep Show: Wave 2 Show