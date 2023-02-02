SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 2023 San Angelo Stock Show is kicking off today, February 2 as students competing in Ag Mechanics start setting up the fairgrounds!

For those wanting to catch a glimpse of the exhibits, animals and knowledge of these students, here are the times you need to know:

February 3

9 a.m. Agricultural Public Speaking Contest Preliminary Round (Finals and result to follow) Registration begins at 8 a.m. Ag Mechanics Judging

10 a.m. Junior Robotics Arena and Robotics Inventions Competitions Contest Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.



February 4

8 a.m. Junior Texas Stars Wether Doe Show

9 a.m. Ag Mechanics Project Show Awards

1 p.m. Sheep and Goat Skill-A-Thon Contest Registration begins at 12 p.m.

6 p.m. Junior Texas Stars Wether Doe Sale Sale Preview is at 5:30 p.m.



February 5

8 a.m. Junior Market Goat Show Junior Market Lamn Show (Finewool, Finewoold Cross and Dorper)



February 6

8 a.m. Junior Market Lamb Show (Southdown and Medium Wool) Open Boer Goat Show

1 p.m. Junior Boer Goat Show



February 7

8 a.m. Junior Market Steer Show



February 8

1 p.m. Junior Cattle Futurity Wave 1 Contest



February 9

8 a.m. Junior Angora Wether Futurity Show Junior Breeding Heifer Show: Wave 1 Show

11 a.m. Junior Wool and Mohair Fleece Show Registration is from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

1 p.m. Junior Angora Goat Show



February 11

12 p.m. Junior Stars Gilt Show (Non-Pedigree Show) Junior Breeding Gilt Show

1 p.m. Junior Cattle Futurity Wave 2 Contest



February 12

8 a.m. Junior Stars Gilt Show (Pedigree Show) Juior Breeding Gilt Show Junor Breeding Heifer Show: Wave 2 Show



February 13

6 p.m. Junior Stars Gilt Sale



February 14

8 a.m. Junior Market Barrow Show: Wave 1 Show Hampshire, Light Crossbred and Dark Crossbred



February 16

8 a.m. Junior Market Barrow Show: Wave 2 Show Duroc, LOPB, Berkshire and Yorksire



February 17

8 a.m. Junior Rabbit Show Junior Breeding Sheep Show Wave 1

10:30 a.m. Consumer Decision Making Contest Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

1 p.m. Open Breeding Sheep Show: Wave 1 Show

2 p.m. Junior Ewe Lamb Futurity Show

6 p.m. TLBAA Youth Texas Longhorn Show: Youth Points Show



Februayr 18

8 a.m. Open Llama and Alpaca Show: Youth and Open Performance Meats Judging Contest Registration is from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

8:30 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest Registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

8:45 a.m. Wildlife Judging Contest Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

9 a.m. Wool Judging Contest Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

10 a.m. TLBAA World Qualifying Haltered Texas Longhorn Show



February 19