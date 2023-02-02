SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 2023 San Angelo Stock Show is kicking off today, February 2 as students competing in Ag Mechanics start setting up the fairgrounds!
For those wanting to catch a glimpse of the exhibits, animals and knowledge of these students, here are the times you need to know:
February 3
- 9 a.m.
- Agricultural Public Speaking Contest Preliminary Round (Finals and result to follow)
- Registration begins at 8 a.m.
- Ag Mechanics Judging
- 10 a.m.
- Junior Robotics Arena and Robotics Inventions Competitions Contest
- Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
February 4
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Texas Stars Wether Doe Show
- 9 a.m.
- Ag Mechanics Project Show Awards
- 1 p.m.
- Sheep and Goat Skill-A-Thon Contest
- Registration begins at 12 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
- Junior Texas Stars Wether Doe Sale
- Sale Preview is at 5:30 p.m.
February 5
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Market Goat Show
- Junior Market Lamn Show (Finewool, Finewoold Cross and Dorper)
February 6
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Market Lamb Show (Southdown and Medium Wool)
- Open Boer Goat Show
- 1 p.m.
- Junior Boer Goat Show
February 7
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Market Steer Show
February 8
- 1 p.m.
- Junior Cattle Futurity Wave 1 Contest
February 9
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Angora Wether Futurity Show
- Junior Breeding Heifer Show: Wave 1 Show
- 11 a.m.
- Junior Wool and Mohair Fleece Show
- Registration is from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- 1 p.m.
- Junior Angora Goat Show
February 11
- 12 p.m.
- Junior Stars Gilt Show (Non-Pedigree Show)
- Junior Breeding Gilt Show
- 1 p.m.
- Junior Cattle Futurity Wave 2 Contest
February 12
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Stars Gilt Show (Pedigree Show)
- Juior Breeding Gilt Show
- Junor Breeding Heifer Show: Wave 2 Show
February 13
- 6 p.m.
- Junior Stars Gilt Sale
February 14
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Market Barrow Show: Wave 1 Show
- Hampshire, Light Crossbred and Dark Crossbred
February 16
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Market Barrow Show: Wave 2 Show
- Duroc, LOPB, Berkshire and Yorksire
February 17
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Rabbit Show
- Junior Breeding Sheep Show Wave 1
- 10:30 a.m.
- Consumer Decision Making Contest
- Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
- 1 p.m.
- Open Breeding Sheep Show: Wave 1 Show
- 2 p.m.
- Junior Ewe Lamb Futurity Show
- 6 p.m.
- TLBAA Youth Texas Longhorn Show: Youth Points Show
Februayr 18
- 8 a.m.
- Open Llama and Alpaca Show: Youth and Open Performance
- Meats Judging Contest
- Registration is from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
- 8:30 a.m.
- Livestock Judging Contest
- Registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- 8:45 a.m.
- Wildlife Judging Contest
- Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
- 9 a.m.
- Wool Judging Contest
- Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
- 10 a.m.
- TLBAA World Qualifying Haltered Texas Longhorn Show
February 19
- 8 a.m.
- Junior Breeding Show: Wave 2 Show
- 9 a.m.
- Open Llama and Alpaca Show: Halter and Showmanship Classes
- TLBAA Youth Texas Longhorn Show
- 1 p.m.
- Open Breeding Sheep Show: Wave 2 Show