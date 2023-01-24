SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is looking for more interested students to fill show-specific internship positions.

The Stock Show will be held Febuary 2 – 19, 2023 and applications are still open for interns to assist with the arrival and show days.

“These internships are an excellent way to gain experience and add to your resume!” said SASSRA

Applications may be submitted via email to livestock@sanangelorodeo.com, mailed to the SASSRA office at 200 West 43rd Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903, or dropped off at the SASSRA office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

2023 Show Specific Internship Application

If you are interested or have any questions, please contact Jaelynn Salisbury at 325-653-7785 or jaelynn@sanangelorodeo.com.