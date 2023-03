SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It’s almost time to kick the dust-up at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo with a bunch of great live entertainment!

Check out the music line-up for the 2023 San Angelo Rodeo that is taking place in O H Triangle Wine Tent:

Friday, March 31, 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Darren Morrison

Saturday, April 1, 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Susan Kolb

Thursday, April 6, 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Rowdy Richter

Friday, April 7, 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Billy Dans One Man Blues

Saturday, April 8, 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Noah Babb

Wednesday, April 12, 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Bobbi Wilson

Thursday, April 13, 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Rita Capuchina & Kevin Collins

Friday, April 14, 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Manny Campos

Saturday, April 15, 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. – Holli Garet