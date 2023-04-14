SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Saddle Bronc rider Jesse Kruse sat down to talk with KSAN’s Senora Scott after his ride on Thursday, April 14.

Kruse shared that he enjoyed coming to the San Angelo Rodeo.

“You know the stock is great,” he said. “It’s a good rodeo all the way around.”

Along with Kruse, Scott talked with his daughter about what life is like traveling on the road for rodeos with her parents.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I love hanging out with all the family and stuff.”

Kruse shared that it does not get any better than getting to take his kids on the road to rodeos and show them his life.

“You get to hang out with your kids all day every day,” Kruse said. “You know, you get to see them grow up and you get to see the ups and downs traveling all day every day so it’s always good.”

The Kruse family will be heading west for a couple more rodeos before heading back home.