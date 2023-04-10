SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The Huckabee Family alongside Mandy Shaff with Western Wishes joins Senora Scott for a special interview from the San Angelo Rodeo.

On Saturday, April 8, the non-profit recognizes the Huckabee family to tell the story of Mary Beth, 20, who suffers from health difficulties.

Western Wishes is a charity that hosts kids and young adults who have faced with adversity to celebrate courage, spirit and determination of individuals by granting wishes and highlighting accomplishments.

Mary Beth and Maggie (4.5-years-old) were nominated by Sonrisas Therapeutic Riding to participate in Western Wishes.

With permission, we share their stories from Sonrisas:

Maggie is 4.5-years-old and suffers from Noonan’s Syndrome, which is a genetic disease that doesn’t allow for normal growth and development. It also includes a pulmonary heart valve issue, but the good news is it can heal over time. She has a hard time putting on muscle mass and will always have a small stature. Her dad said she is a chatterbox and is going through a big horse phase where she LOVES horses.

Mary Beth is 20-years-old and suffers from a rare genetic seizure disorder. There are only about 200 people worldwide with her specific condition. There is no treatment although medication is working pretty good to control the seizures at this point. She has had seizures since she was 3-years-old. She loves horses and animals in general.