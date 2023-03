SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is just around the corner, and with it comes a bunch of great live entertainment!

Check out the music line-up for the 2023 San Angelo Rodeo that is taking place in the Coors Beer Barn:

March 31 – La Dezz

April 1 – Will Banister

April 6 – Josh Weathers

April 7 – Cameron Wrinkle

April 8 – George Navarro

April 12 – Stateline Band

April 13 – Dzaki Sukarno

April 14 – Braxton Keith

April 15 – Case Hardin