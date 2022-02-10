SAN ANGELO, Texas – The cattle futurity contest took place Wednesday night, testing the knowledge and public speaking skills of contestants on cattle.

The contest consists of a paper exam with questions on cattle, a sales pitch to three judges and cattle judging. After cattle judging, contestants give their reasoning on places for the cattle to another panel of three judges.

The cattle futurity contest is broken up into three divisions; junior, intermediate and senior.

According to the stock show website, Jacob McQuinn placed first in the senior division of the contest with 171 total points. Levi Nelson came in second with 167.5 points and Dalton Birdwell followed with 164. In the intermediate division, Lillie Vogt placed first with 150 total points with Madison Moseley following closely behind with 149.5 points. Carson Rabb placed third with 147.5. Lastly, Lyla Dorris placed first in the junior division with 148.5 points. Jarret Worrel came in second with 144.5 and Keaton Kuykendall placed third with 120 total points.

“I think in the ring the livestock judging kind of helps,” Lille Vogt of Burny, Texas explained after the contest. “You can examine the other calves around you and kind of determine how you will do.”

Keaton Kuykendall of Murry, Texas also shared how participating in the contest helps him prepare for the arena. “It just helps me figure out what I need to take off and fix on my cattle.”

Both Vogt and Kuykendall will be participating in cattle shows occurring over the next few days.

Junior Breeding Heifer shows will begin Thursday, February 10th, and will continue through the 13th. For more information about the San Angelo Stock Show or to find the schedule, please visit San Angelo Rodeo.