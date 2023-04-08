SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As bull breeding programs continue to produce top-tier animals, bull riders are finding new ways to step up their game.

KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue spoke with a third-generation bull rider from, Oklahoma bull rider after his ride during the April 7 performance of the San Angelo Rodeo.

Both Shawn Bennett Jr. and McEnrue talked about the progression that has been made within the bulls seen at today’s rodeos and how he is working to become a better rider.

“They’re awesome animals,” Bennett said. “I own a few of them now and it’s done a lot for my bull riding career.”

By purchasing what Bennett called ‘practice bulls’ he is able to practice multiple times a week, in all conditions he possibly can.

“I probably go on them twice a week,” Bennett said. “I’ve been on them in the rain. I just really try to step my game up this year and get on as many practice bulls as I can before I hit the road and it’s changed a lot for me.”

Bennett’s ride on Wrong Turn did not go the way he expected.

“I drew phenomenal and stubbed my toe.”

Despite having a tough night, Bennett has had a good year winning the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, in January and doing well in Tuscon, Arizona.

Cowboys and cowgirls will be back in action in the Foster Communication Coliseum on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to stick with Concho Valley Homepage to watch all the highlights from the San Angelo Rodeo performances.