SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is gearing up for the Cinch Roping Fiesta and recently announced that hometown celebrity Ty Harris will be battling the returning champion, Caleb Smidt.

Ty Harris first joined the PRCA in 2017 and quickly topped the charts in Tie-Down Roping, becoming a local legend in San Angelo. Recently, he won half a million dollars at the American Rodeo. He also won a good portion of his money at rodeos in Canada and qualified for the Canadian Finals Rodeo at Red Deer Alberta. He is the first of his family to rope and currently sits in spot 11 in World Tie-down roping with $759,267 in career earnings and four NFR qualifications.

Caleb Smidt hails from Bellville, Texas and currently sits as the leader in World Tie Down Roping with $2,085,462 career earnings. In 2022, Smidt left the San Angelo Rodeo with a belt buckle in hand and $5,468 adding to his major regular season wins. He has four world titles and nine NFR qualifications.

Harris and Smidt will face off in the Yellowhouse Machinery Match Roping at the Cinch Roping Fiesta.

The 70th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta will be held October 26 through 29. Tickets go on sale on Monday, October 2 at 8:00 a.m.