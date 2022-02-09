SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2022 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is the second year separating the two events but has proven successful. The stock show has increased its entries by the thousands.

Jaelynn Salisbury, Program Specialist for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association says, “We have right about 15,500 entries, and that’s across the board depending on different contests, different market shows, stock changes, and things like that, which is about 3000 higher than 2020.”

Despite changes to the schedule when the association chose to separate the stock show and rodeo, 2021 showed success drawing in more entries due to the cancellations of other larger rodeos and stock shows. Still, the number of entries has still increased.

Salisbury continues, “2021 is kind of harder to look at just because we were one of the only major shows. Numbers were super high because people weren’t sure if they were going to be able to exhibit their animals at other shows. So they brought them here but we’ve continued to increase numbers since then.”

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association held a meeting to decide if 2022 would mirror the 2021 schedule, separating the stock show and rodeo. They ultimately decide on the separation and have gotten positive feedback.

Salisbury says, “We have seen positive feedback for both events, and a lot of people like it so we’re not really sure what the coming years will hold or how that will look like but we’re just kind of taking it a day at a time and shows at a time.”

She explains that many of the major market stock shows are in the Gandy Ink building. The Spur Arena usually has the steer and heifer shows so the bigger animals have more room to move around and the show arenas and the Gandy Ink barn are smaller.