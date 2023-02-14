SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A record-breaking number of gilts filled the barn at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo fairgrounds this past weekend.

Among the enteries, 78 head of registered and crossbred gilts made their way around an arena as dozens of people waited for the perfect bid on these animals for the Junior Stars Gilt Show Sale.

Here is a look at the top five lots at the sale:

Name Lot Number Auction Price Riata Schoepf Supreme Champion $10,500 Easton Whisenhunt Reserve Grand Champion $7,500 Alli Bridges Lot 3 $35,000 Cannon Barker Lot 4 $8,000 Ellys Behling Lot 5 $4,000 2023 San Angelo Stock Show Junior Stars Gilts Show Results

Staff caught up with Riata Shoepf, the handler of the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Stars Gilt Show Supreme Champion.

“Winning…I was in shock,” said Riata Schoepf, the show’s winner. “I was excited and just couldn’t believe it, something I did not expect.”