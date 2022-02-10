SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2022 San Angelo Stock Show kicked off on February 3, 2022, with the Agricultural Mechanics Contest Preliminary Round.

The winter storm on Thursday, February 3, 2022, caused Friday’s Junior Robotics Competitions to be rescheduled until February 18, 2022, but all other events stayed on track.

Here are results from the shows that have concluded as of Thursday, February 10, 2022:

Junior Wether Doe Show Placings:

Molly Maberry from New Home FFA won Division Reserve Champion

Audrey Bettiga from Erath County 4-H won Division ChampionMcKenzie Evans of Burnet County 4-H won Grand Champion

Nolan Laminack from Tom Green County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

Stratley Strube from Tom Green County 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion

Connor Pence fromVeribest FFA won Division Reserve Champion

Agricultural Mechanics Project Show:

Commerce FFA placed with the John Kearny Rising Star Award

Vega ISD FFA won Division Reserve Champion

Waxahachie FFA received Division Champion

Vega ISD FFA Vega FFA Division Reserve Champion

Frost FFA won Division Champion

Hamilton FFA received Division Reserve Champion

Fredericksburg FFA won Overall Champion

2 Hamilton FFA won Division Reserve Champion

Agricultural Public Speaking:

Katy Mae Sheets from Mitchell County 4-H won Grand Champion in the Junior Division

Bryce Fisher from Florence FFA won Grand Champion in the Senior Division

Junior Market Goat Show:

Brazos Blue from Hill County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

Cydney Newsom from Medina FFA won Division Champion

Banner Young from Burkburnett FFA won Grand Champion

Koda Davis from Sutton County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

Brynlee Hogg from Lubbock County 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion

Stratley Strube from Tom Green County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion



Open Boer Goat Show:

Wyatt Stevens from County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

Sammy Lerena won Show Division Champion in Open Show

Skylar k Yow won Division Reserve Champion in Open Show

Corrie Smith from Kendall County 4-H won Division Champion

Preston Wallace from La Vernia FFA won Division Champion

Jada N Young from Leonard FFA won Division Reserve Champion

Junior Boer Goat Show:

Skylar Yow won Division Reserve Champion

Thalia Ochoa won Division Champion

Skylar Yow won Division Champion

Raelynn butler won Division Reserve Champion

Preston Wallace won Division Champion

Jada Young won Division Reserve Champion

Junior Market Lamb Show Results:

Finewool:

Regan Smithwick from Runnels County 4-H won Division Champion

Rett Dickison from Sterling County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

Finewool Cross:

Regan Smithwick from Runnels County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

Hayden Schroeder from Brown County 4-H won Division Champion

Dorper:

Stihl Skelton from Runnels County 4-H won Division Champion

Brylie Roeder from Gillespie County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

Southdown:

Reagan Miller from Denver City FFA won Division Champion

Kooper Edwards from Sudan FFA won Division Reserve Champion

Medium Wool:

Beidler Weiss from Atascosa County 4-H won Grand Champion

Hayden Schroeder from Brown County 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion

Market Steer Show:

English Breeds:

Aniston Floyd from Denver City FFA won Division Champion

London Bird from Lubbock County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

American Breeds & Crosses:

Tucker Wells from Guadalupe County 4-H won Division Champion

Steele Kenney from Llano County 4-H Division won Reserve Champion

Black European & Crosses:

Keeleigh Gorr from Cisco FFA won Division Champion

Austin Airhart from Lubbock County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion

Other European Breeds & Crosses:

Aniston Patschke from Idalou FFA won Grand Champion

Ashton Floyd from Denver City FFA won Reserve Grand Champion

