SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2022 San Angelo Stock Show kicked off on February 3, 2022, with the Agricultural Mechanics Contest Preliminary Round.
The winter storm on Thursday, February 3, 2022, caused Friday’s Junior Robotics Competitions to be rescheduled until February 18, 2022, but all other events stayed on track.
Here are results from the shows that have concluded as of Thursday, February 10, 2022:
Junior Wether Doe Show Placings:
Molly Maberry from New Home FFA won Division Reserve Champion
Audrey Bettiga from Erath County 4-H won Division ChampionMcKenzie Evans of Burnet County 4-H won Grand Champion
Nolan Laminack from Tom Green County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Stratley Strube from Tom Green County 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion
Connor Pence fromVeribest FFA won Division Reserve Champion
Agricultural Mechanics Project Show:
Commerce FFA placed with the John Kearny Rising Star Award
Vega ISD FFA won Division Reserve Champion
Waxahachie FFA received Division Champion
Vega ISD FFA Vega FFA Division Reserve Champion
Frost FFA won Division Champion
Hamilton FFA received Division Reserve Champion
Fredericksburg FFA won Overall Champion
2 Hamilton FFA won Division Reserve Champion
Agricultural Public Speaking:
Katy Mae Sheets from Mitchell County 4-H won Grand Champion in the Junior Division
Bryce Fisher from Florence FFA won Grand Champion in the Senior Division
Junior Market Goat Show:
Brazos Blue from Hill County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Cydney Newsom from Medina FFA won Division Champion
Banner Young from Burkburnett FFA won Grand Champion
Koda Davis from Sutton County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Brynlee Hogg from Lubbock County 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion
Stratley Strube from Tom Green County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Open Boer Goat Show:
Wyatt Stevens from County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Sammy Lerena won Show Division Champion in Open Show
Skylar k Yow won Division Reserve Champion in Open Show
Corrie Smith from Kendall County 4-H won Division Champion
Preston Wallace from La Vernia FFA won Division Champion
Jada N Young from Leonard FFA won Division Reserve Champion
Junior Boer Goat Show:
Skylar Yow won Division Reserve Champion
Thalia Ochoa won Division Champion
Skylar Yow won Division Champion
Raelynn butler won Division Reserve Champion
Preston Wallace won Division Champion
Jada Young won Division Reserve Champion
Junior Market Lamb Show Results:
Finewool:
Regan Smithwick from Runnels County 4-H won Division Champion
Rett Dickison from Sterling County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Finewool Cross:
Regan Smithwick from Runnels County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Hayden Schroeder from Brown County 4-H won Division Champion
Dorper:
Stihl Skelton from Runnels County 4-H won Division Champion
Brylie Roeder from Gillespie County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Southdown:
Reagan Miller from Denver City FFA won Division Champion
Kooper Edwards from Sudan FFA won Division Reserve Champion
Medium Wool:
Beidler Weiss from Atascosa County 4-H won Grand Champion
Hayden Schroeder from Brown County 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion
Market Steer Show:
English Breeds:
Aniston Floyd from Denver City FFA won Division Champion
London Bird from Lubbock County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
American Breeds & Crosses:
Tucker Wells from Guadalupe County 4-H won Division Champion
Steele Kenney from Llano County 4-H Division won Reserve Champion
Black European & Crosses:
Keeleigh Gorr from Cisco FFA won Division Champion
Austin Airhart from Lubbock County 4-H won Division Reserve Champion
Other European Breeds & Crosses:
Aniston Patschke from Idalou FFA won Grand Champion
Ashton Floyd from Denver City FFA won Reserve Grand Champion
