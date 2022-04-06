SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Rodeo will be entering its second week of performances on Thursday, April 7th at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

During each performance, contests in Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Calf Roping and Bull Riding will take to the dirt in hopes to make it to the finals at the San Angelo Rodeo.

For the second week of the rodeo, performances will start on Thursday, April 7th at 7:30 p.m. followed by a performance on Friday, April 8th also at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 9th there will be two performances starting at 1 p.m. and 7:30.

The Concho Educators Federal Credit Union Xtreme Bulls performance will be taking place on Sunday, April 10th at 2 p.m.

According to a Facebook post made by San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, there are limited tickets for every rodeo performance. Tickets that are available for that day’s performances will be on sale beginning at 12 p.m. in the Coliseum Box Office. These tickets can only be purchased in person.

Thursday, April 7 – 7:30 p.m. ($10.50) Friday, April 8 – 7:30 p.m. ($15.50) Saturday, April 9 – 1:00 p.m. ($12.50) Saturday, April 9 – 7:30 p.m. ($20.50) Concho Educators Federal Credit Union Xtreme Bulls: Sunday, April 10 – 2:00 p.m. ($15.50) Schedule courtesty of San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

The Western Shamrock Talley Amusements Carnival will also be up and running at the fairgrounds throughout the week.

The carnival will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 7th, and from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, April 9th.

On Saturday the 9th, rides will open at 11 a.m. and run until 12 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th the carnival will also be open.

Daily carnival wristbands can be purchased for $35 during weekdays and will be $50 on Good Friday and weekends.