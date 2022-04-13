SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo is entering its last week of performances starting Wednesday, April 13th at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

Military Appreciation Night will be occurring on Wednesday, April 13th at 7:30.

On Thursday, April 14th the rodeo will be hosting a pink-out night in honor of breast cancer at 7:30. Be sure to dress in pink to help show your support.

The PRCA Finals will be on Friday, April 15th at 7:30 in the coliseum. The top 12 of each event will be competing again for a chance to win the championship.

To wrap up the rodeo, the Cinch Chute-Out will be on Saturday, April 16th at 7:30. Top contestants will compete for the chance at a $100,000 purse.

According to a Facebook post made by San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, there are limited tickets for every rodeo performance. Tickets that are available for that day’s performances will be on sale beginning at 12 p.m. in the Coliseum Box Office. These tickets can only be purchased in person.

Gates for the fairground will open at 4 p.m. and remain open until 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. They will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and close at 11 p.m.

Rides at the carnival will also be up and running throughout the last week of the rodeo during the operating hours of the fairgrounds.