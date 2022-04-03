SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The first week of the 90th Anniversary San Angelo Rodeo concluded on Saturday night, April 3, 2022. Competitors from around the country faced off for a combined purse the PRCA values at $684,000.
Here’s a complete rundown of the competition as it stands:
Bareback Riding
Seth Hardwick of Ranchester, WY leads the pack by two points in bareback riding with 84 points. Chad Rutherford and Gavin French follow close behind with a tie for 2nd place at 82 points.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Seth Hardwick
|Ranchester, WY
|Dark Secret
|84
|Chad Rutherford
|Hillsboro, TX
|Black River
|82
|Gavin French
|College Station, TX
|Steely Dan
|82
|Mike Solberg
|Sunnynook, AB
|Stevie Knicks
|80.5
|Orin Larsen
|Inglis, MB
|Little Annie
|80
|Jacob Lees
|Caldwell, ID
|Lucky Draw
|78
|Bill Tutor
|Huntsville, TX
|Black Magic
|77
|Kelby Schneiter
|Rexburg, ID
|Sunday Stepper
|76.5
|Dean Thompson
|Altamont, UT
|Party Girl
|76
|Lane McGhee
|Victoria, TX
|Coors Original
|75
|Zach Brown
|Red Bluff, CA
|Jail Bird
|70
|Strawbs Jones
|Clermont, AU
|Painted River
|70
|Payton Lackey
|Blanco, TX
|Hometown Girl
|70
Steer Wrestling
Blackfoot, Idaho’s Stetson Jorgensen is in the lead with a cumulative time of 7.6 seconds. Clayton Hass of Weatherford, TX follows with a cumulative time of 7.9 seconds, and Payden McEntyre of Douglas, WY is in third with a cumulative time of 8.1 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Cumulative Time
|Stetson Jorgensen
|Blackfoot, ID
|7.6
|Clayton Hass
|Weatherford, TX
|7.9
|Payden McEntyre
|Douglas, WY
|8.1
|Dirk Tavenner
|Rigby, ID
|8.2
|Landris White
|Angleton, TX
|8.4
|Cade Goodman
|Waelder, TX
|8.9
|Blake Mindemann
|Blanchart, OK
|9
|Jason Thomas
|Benton, AR
|9.3
|Bridger Anderson
|Carrington, ND
|9.4
|Cody Harmon
|Dublin, TX
|9.5
|Trell Etbauer
|Goodwell, OK
|9.6
Team Roping
Lightning Aguilera and Coleby Payne lead team roping with a cumulative time of 9.2 seconds. Kolton Schmidt and Wyatt Cox are in second with a cumulative time of 9.4 seconds. Tanner James and Phoenix Everano round out the top three with a cumulative time of 9.5 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Name
|Hometown
|Cumulative Time
|Lightning Aguilera
|Athens, TX
|Coleby Payne
|Stephenville, TX
|9.2
|Kolton Schmidt
|Barrhead, AB
|Wyatt Cox
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|9.4
|Tanner James
|Porterville, CA
|Phoenix Everano
|Pendleton, OR
|9.5
|Wyatt Imus
|Brenham, TX
|Caleb Anderson
|Mocksville, NC
|9.6
|Andrew Livingston
|Stephenville, TX
|Seth Smithson
|Ackerly, TX
|9.8
|Payden Emmett
|Ponca, AR
|Lucas Falconer
|Merville, BC
|10.2
|Kolby Krieger
|Boogie Ray
|Mabank, TX
|10.4
|Cinch Moody
|Llano, TX
|Rich Skelton
|Llano, TX
|10.4
|Nelson Wyatt
|Clanton, AL
|Tyler Worley
|Berryville, AR
|12.5
|J.C. Yeahquo
|Crescent, OK
|L.J. Yeahquo
|Crescent, OK
|12.6
|Wyatt Bray
|Will Woodfin
|Marshall, TX
|14
|Caleb Smidt
|Bellville, TX
|Sergio Gonzales
|Jourdanton, TX
|14.2
Saddle Bronc Riding
The Wright family once again dominates saddle bronc riding with a member of the family in each of the top three spots. Spencer Wright, riding Get Smart, is in first with 88 points. Rusty Wright takes second on Manhatten Moon with 85.5 points. Finally, Statler Wright holds third place on Honeymoon with 84.4 points.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Spencer Wright
|Milford, UT
|Get Smart
|88
|Rusty Wright
|Milford, UT
|Manhatten Moon
|85.5
|Statler Wright
|Beaver, UT
|Honeymoon
|84.4
|Riggin Smith
|Winterset, IA
|Django
|83
|Samuel Kelts
|Millarville, AB
|Mike & Ike
|83
|Creighton Curley
|Allentown, AZ
|Big Surprise
|83
|Zeke Thurston
|Big Valley, AB
|California Kiki
|81.5
|Cauy Pennington
|Kiowa, CO
|Hometown Girl
|80
|Isaac Diaz
|Desdemona, TX
|Money Talks
|78.5
|Tanner Lockhart
|Mancos, CO
|Lucky Cab
|78
|Dawson Hay
|Wildwood, AB
|The Darkness
|77.5
|Jacob Lewis
|Stephenville, TX
|Daisy Duke
|77
Tie Down Roping
Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska, OK leads the competition with a cumulative time of 15.7 seconds — one second ahead of second-place J.D. McCuistion of Collinsville, TX at 16.7 seconds. Third place is held by Dakota Felton of Mountain Home, TX with a cumulative time of 16.8 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Cumulative Time
|Tyler Milligan
|Pawhuska, OK
|15.7
|J.D. McCuistion
|Collinsville, TX
|16.7
|Dakota Felton
|Mountain Home, TX
|16.8
|Luke Potter
|Maple City, KS
|16.9
|Cody McCartney
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|16.9
|Marcos Costa
|Iretama, BR
|17.5
|Travis Rogers
|Tuttle, OK
|17.5
|Blake Deckard
|Eufaula, OK
|18.1
|Buck Tate
|18.3
|Walker Akins
|Whitesboro, TX
|18.4
|Wyatt Imus
|Brenham, TX
|18.5
|Kolt Henderson
|Omaha, TX
|18.6
|Taylor Santos
|Creston, CA
|18.6
Barrel Racing
Michelle Alley of Madisonville, TX holds the top spot with a cumulative time of 29.99 seconds. Destri Davenport is in second with a cumulative time of 30.19 seconds, and Kailee Murdock, of Litchfield Park, AZ, rounds out the top three with a cumulative time of 30.22 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Cumulative Time
|Michelle Alley
|Madisonville,TX
|29.99
|Destri Davenport
|Escondido, CA
|30.19
|Kailee Murdock
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|30.22
|Jamie Olsen
|Brock,TX
|30.39
|Kaitlin Schnuck
|Brock, TX
|30.7
|Charlie Johnson
|Giddings, TX
|30.73
|Caroline Bouchier
|Aubrey, TX
|30.9
|Jodye Smathers
|Llano, TX
|31.02
Bull Riding
Stetson Wright holds the top spot in bull riding with a score of 88 points. Tristen Hutchings, from Monteview, ID, takes second at 84.5 points, and Jaron Sheehan holds third with a score of 84 points.
|Name
|Hometown
|Bull
|Score
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|Juicy
|88
|Tristen Hutchings
|Monteview, ID
|Majestic Blues
|84.5
|Jaron Sheehan
|Centerville, TX
|Lap Dane
|84
|Jordan Wacey Spears
|Redding. CA
|Riggs
|84
|Garrett Wall
|Sioux City, IA
|Riggs
|82
|Seth Green
|Minden, NV
|Rock Salt and Nails
|77