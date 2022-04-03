SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The first week of the 90th Anniversary San Angelo Rodeo concluded on Saturday night, April 3, 2022. Competitors from around the country faced off for a combined purse the PRCA values at $684,000.

Here’s a complete rundown of the competition as it stands:

Bareback Riding

Seth Hardwick of Ranchester, WY leads the pack by two points in bareback riding with 84 points. Chad Rutherford and Gavin French follow close behind with a tie for 2nd place at 82 points.

NameHometownHorseScore
Seth HardwickRanchester, WYDark Secret84
Chad RutherfordHillsboro, TXBlack River82
Gavin FrenchCollege Station, TXSteely Dan82
Mike SolbergSunnynook, ABStevie Knicks80.5
Orin LarsenInglis, MBLittle Annie80
Jacob LeesCaldwell, IDLucky Draw78
Bill TutorHuntsville, TXBlack Magic77
Kelby SchneiterRexburg, IDSunday Stepper76.5
Dean ThompsonAltamont, UTParty Girl76
Lane McGheeVictoria, TXCoors Original75
Zach BrownRed Bluff, CAJail Bird70
Strawbs JonesClermont, AUPainted River70
Payton LackeyBlanco, TXHometown Girl70

Steer Wrestling

Blackfoot, Idaho’s Stetson Jorgensen is in the lead with a cumulative time of 7.6 seconds. Clayton Hass of Weatherford, TX follows with a cumulative time of 7.9 seconds, and Payden McEntyre of Douglas, WY is in third with a cumulative time of 8.1 seconds.

NameHometownCumulative Time
Stetson JorgensenBlackfoot, ID7.6
Clayton HassWeatherford, TX7.9
Payden McEntyreDouglas, WY8.1
Dirk TavennerRigby, ID8.2
Landris WhiteAngleton, TX8.4
Cade GoodmanWaelder, TX8.9
Blake MindemannBlanchart, OK9
Jason ThomasBenton, AR9.3
Bridger AndersonCarrington, ND9.4
Cody HarmonDublin, TX9.5
Trell EtbauerGoodwell, OK9.6

Team Roping

Lightning Aguilera and Coleby Payne lead team roping with a cumulative time of 9.2 seconds. Kolton Schmidt and Wyatt Cox are in second with a cumulative time of 9.4 seconds. Tanner James and Phoenix Everano round out the top three with a cumulative time of 9.5 seconds.

NameHometownNameHometownCumulative Time
Lightning AguileraAthens, TXColeby PayneStephenville, TX9.2
Kolton SchmidtBarrhead, ABWyatt CoxArroyo Grande, CA9.4
Tanner JamesPorterville, CAPhoenix EveranoPendleton, OR9.5
Wyatt ImusBrenham, TXCaleb AndersonMocksville, NC9.6
Andrew LivingstonStephenville, TXSeth SmithsonAckerly, TX9.8
Payden EmmettPonca, ARLucas FalconerMerville, BC10.2
Kolby KriegerBoogie RayMabank, TX10.4
Cinch MoodyLlano, TXRich SkeltonLlano, TX10.4
Nelson WyattClanton, ALTyler WorleyBerryville, AR12.5
J.C. YeahquoCrescent, OKL.J. YeahquoCrescent, OK12.6
Wyatt BrayWill WoodfinMarshall, TX14
Caleb SmidtBellville, TXSergio GonzalesJourdanton, TX14.2

Saddle Bronc Riding

The Wright family once again dominates saddle bronc riding with a member of the family in each of the top three spots. Spencer Wright, riding Get Smart, is in first with 88 points. Rusty Wright takes second on Manhatten Moon with 85.5 points. Finally, Statler Wright holds third place on Honeymoon with 84.4 points.

2022 San Angelo Rodeo performance 3 - Saddle Bronc Riding
NameHometownHorseScore
Spencer WrightMilford, UTGet Smart88
Rusty WrightMilford, UTManhatten Moon85.5
Statler WrightBeaver, UTHoneymoon84.4
Riggin SmithWinterset, IADjango83
Samuel KeltsMillarville, ABMike & Ike83
Creighton CurleyAllentown, AZBig Surprise83
Zeke ThurstonBig Valley, ABCalifornia Kiki81.5
Cauy PenningtonKiowa, COHometown Girl80
Isaac DiazDesdemona, TXMoney Talks78.5
Tanner LockhartMancos, COLucky Cab78
Dawson HayWildwood, ABThe Darkness77.5
Jacob LewisStephenville, TXDaisy Duke77

Tie Down Roping

Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska, OK leads the competition with a cumulative time of 15.7 seconds — one second ahead of second-place J.D. McCuistion of Collinsville, TX at 16.7 seconds. Third place is held by Dakota Felton of Mountain Home, TX with a cumulative time of 16.8 seconds.

NameHometownCumulative Time
Tyler MilliganPawhuska, OK15.7
J.D. McCuistionCollinsville, TX16.7
Dakota FeltonMountain Home, TX16.8
Luke PotterMaple City, KS16.9
Cody McCartneyOttawa Lake, MI16.9
Marcos CostaIretama, BR17.5
Travis RogersTuttle, OK17.5
Blake DeckardEufaula, OK18.1
Buck Tate18.3
Walker AkinsWhitesboro, TX18.4
Wyatt ImusBrenham, TX18.5
Kolt HendersonOmaha, TX18.6
Taylor SantosCreston, CA18.6

Barrel Racing

Michelle Alley of Madisonville, TX holds the top spot with a cumulative time of 29.99 seconds. Destri Davenport is in second with a cumulative time of 30.19 seconds, and Kailee Murdock, of Litchfield Park, AZ, rounds out the top three with a cumulative time of 30.22 seconds.

NameHometownCumulative Time
Michelle AlleyMadisonville,TX29.99
Destri DavenportEscondido, CA30.19
Kailee MurdockLitchfield Park, AZ30.22
Jamie OlsenBrock,TX30.39
Kaitlin SchnuckBrock, TX30.7
Charlie JohnsonGiddings, TX30.73
Caroline BouchierAubrey, TX30.9
Jodye SmathersLlano, TX31.02

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright holds the top spot in bull riding with a score of 88 points. Tristen Hutchings, from Monteview, ID, takes second at 84.5 points, and Jaron Sheehan holds third with a score of 84 points.

NameHometownBullScore
Stetson WrightMilford, UTJuicy88
Tristen HutchingsMonteview, IDMajestic Blues84.5
Jaron SheehanCenterville, TXLap Dane84
Jordan Wacey SpearsRedding. CARiggs84
Garrett WallSioux City, IARiggs82
Seth GreenMinden, NVRock Salt and Nails77