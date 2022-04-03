SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The first week of the 90th Anniversary San Angelo Rodeo concluded on Saturday night, April 3, 2022. Competitors from around the country faced off for a combined purse the PRCA values at $684,000.

Here’s a complete rundown of the competition as it stands:

Bareback Riding

Seth Hardwick of Ranchester, WY leads the pack by two points in bareback riding with 84 points. Chad Rutherford and Gavin French follow close behind with a tie for 2nd place at 82 points.

Name Hometown Horse Score Seth Hardwick Ranchester, WY Dark Secret 84 Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX Black River 82 Gavin French College Station, TX Steely Dan 82 Mike Solberg Sunnynook, AB Stevie Knicks 80.5 Orin Larsen Inglis, MB Little Annie 80 Jacob Lees Caldwell, ID Lucky Draw 78 Bill Tutor Huntsville, TX Black Magic 77 Kelby Schneiter Rexburg, ID Sunday Stepper 76.5 Dean Thompson Altamont, UT Party Girl 76 Lane McGhee Victoria, TX Coors Original 75 Zach Brown Red Bluff, CA Jail Bird 70 Strawbs Jones Clermont, AU Painted River 70 Payton Lackey Blanco, TX Hometown Girl 70

Steer Wrestling

Blackfoot, Idaho’s Stetson Jorgensen is in the lead with a cumulative time of 7.6 seconds. Clayton Hass of Weatherford, TX follows with a cumulative time of 7.9 seconds, and Payden McEntyre of Douglas, WY is in third with a cumulative time of 8.1 seconds.

Name Hometown Cumulative Time Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID 7.6 Clayton Hass Weatherford, TX 7.9 Payden McEntyre Douglas, WY 8.1 Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID 8.2 Landris White Angleton, TX 8.4 Cade Goodman Waelder, TX 8.9 Blake Mindemann Blanchart, OK 9 Jason Thomas Benton, AR 9.3 Bridger Anderson Carrington, ND 9.4 Cody Harmon Dublin, TX 9.5 Trell Etbauer Goodwell, OK 9.6

Team Roping

Lightning Aguilera and Coleby Payne lead team roping with a cumulative time of 9.2 seconds. Kolton Schmidt and Wyatt Cox are in second with a cumulative time of 9.4 seconds. Tanner James and Phoenix Everano round out the top three with a cumulative time of 9.5 seconds.

Name Hometown Name Hometown Cumulative Time Lightning Aguilera Athens, TX Coleby Payne Stephenville, TX 9.2 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead, AB Wyatt Cox Arroyo Grande, CA 9.4 Tanner James Porterville, CA Phoenix Everano Pendleton, OR 9.5 Wyatt Imus Brenham, TX Caleb Anderson Mocksville, NC 9.6 Andrew Livingston Stephenville, TX Seth Smithson Ackerly, TX 9.8 Payden Emmett Ponca, AR Lucas Falconer Merville, BC 10.2 Kolby Krieger Boogie Ray Mabank, TX 10.4 Cinch Moody Llano, TX Rich Skelton Llano, TX 10.4 Nelson Wyatt Clanton, AL Tyler Worley Berryville, AR 12.5 J.C. Yeahquo Crescent, OK L.J. Yeahquo Crescent, OK 12.6 Wyatt Bray Will Woodfin Marshall, TX 14 Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX Sergio Gonzales Jourdanton, TX 14.2

Saddle Bronc Riding

The Wright family once again dominates saddle bronc riding with a member of the family in each of the top three spots. Spencer Wright, riding Get Smart, is in first with 88 points. Rusty Wright takes second on Manhatten Moon with 85.5 points. Finally, Statler Wright holds third place on Honeymoon with 84.4 points.

Name Hometown Horse Score Spencer Wright Milford, UT Get Smart 88 Rusty Wright Milford, UT Manhatten Moon 85.5 Statler Wright Beaver, UT Honeymoon 84.4 Riggin Smith Winterset, IA Django 83 Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike & Ike 83 Creighton Curley Allentown, AZ Big Surprise 83 Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB California Kiki 81.5 Cauy Pennington Kiowa, CO Hometown Girl 80 Isaac Diaz Desdemona, TX Money Talks 78.5 Tanner Lockhart Mancos, CO Lucky Cab 78 Dawson Hay Wildwood, AB The Darkness 77.5 Jacob Lewis Stephenville, TX Daisy Duke 77

Tie Down Roping

Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska, OK leads the competition with a cumulative time of 15.7 seconds — one second ahead of second-place J.D. McCuistion of Collinsville, TX at 16.7 seconds. Third place is held by Dakota Felton of Mountain Home, TX with a cumulative time of 16.8 seconds.

Name Hometown Cumulative Time Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 15.7 J.D. McCuistion Collinsville, TX 16.7 Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 16.8 Luke Potter Maple City, KS 16.9 Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake, MI 16.9 Marcos Costa Iretama, BR 17.5 Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK 17.5 Blake Deckard Eufaula, OK 18.1 Buck Tate 18.3 Walker Akins Whitesboro, TX 18.4 Wyatt Imus Brenham, TX 18.5 Kolt Henderson Omaha, TX 18.6 Taylor Santos Creston, CA 18.6

Barrel Racing

Michelle Alley of Madisonville, TX holds the top spot with a cumulative time of 29.99 seconds. Destri Davenport is in second with a cumulative time of 30.19 seconds, and Kailee Murdock, of Litchfield Park, AZ, rounds out the top three with a cumulative time of 30.22 seconds.

Name Hometown Cumulative Time Michelle Alley Madisonville,TX 29.99 Destri Davenport Escondido, CA 30.19 Kailee Murdock Litchfield Park, AZ 30.22 Jamie Olsen Brock,TX 30.39 Kaitlin Schnuck Brock, TX 30.7 Charlie Johnson Giddings, TX 30.73 Caroline Bouchier Aubrey, TX 30.9 Jodye Smathers Llano, TX 31.02

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright holds the top spot in bull riding with a score of 88 points. Tristen Hutchings, from Monteview, ID, takes second at 84.5 points, and Jaron Sheehan holds third with a score of 84 points.