SAN ANGELO, Texas – On the first night of the San Angelo Rodeo, tie-die ropers showed off their quick skills in the arena. Blake Ash led Friday’s round with a time of 8.3.
|Blake Ash
|Aurora, MO
|8.3
|Zack Jongbloed
|Iowa, LA
|9.3
|Brushton Minton
|Witter Spring, CA
|9.4
|Hunter Herrin
|Apache, OK
|9.8
|King Pickett
|Stephenville, TX
|11.2
|Haven Meged Miles
|Miles City, MT
|16.2
|Caleb Smidt
|Bellville, TX
|–
|Riley Webb
|Denton, TX
|–
|Quade Hiatt
|Canyon, TX
|–
|Thomas Conway
|Stephenville, TX
|–