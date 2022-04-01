SAN ANGELO, Texas – On the first night of the San Angelo Rodeo, tie-die ropers showed off their quick skills in the arena. Blake Ash led Friday’s round with a time of 8.3.

Blake Ash Aurora, MO8.3
Zack Jongbloed Iowa, LA9.3
Brushton Minton Witter Spring, CA9.4
Hunter Herrin Apache, OK9.8
King PickettStephenville, TX11.2
Haven Meged MilesMiles City, MT16.2
Caleb SmidtBellville, TX
Riley WebbDenton, TX
Quade HiattCanyon, TX
Thomas ConwayStephenville, TX
