SAN ANGELO, Texas – During the first day of the San Angelo Rodeo, team ropers tried to rope in a low time to continue in the competition. Head roper Lighting Aguilera and healer Coleby Payne lead the 2022 rodeo with a time of 3.9.

Lightning Aguilera Athens, TXColeby Payne Stephenville, TX3.9
Caleb SmidtBellville, TXSergio GonzalesJourdanton, TX4.1
Casey TewWeatherford, TXJustin Viles Cody, WY4.5
Paul David TierneyOklahoma City, OKTanner BradenDewey, OK14.3
Tucker MenzBoerne, TXB.J. Dugger Comfort, TX
Cory Kidd V.Statesville, NCLane MitchellBolivar, TN
Zach KilgusStephenville, TXJake Edwards Fort Ann, NY
