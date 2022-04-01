SAN ANGELO, Texas – During the first day of the San Angelo Rodeo, team ropers tried to rope in a low time to continue in the competition. Head roper Lighting Aguilera and healer Coleby Payne lead the 2022 rodeo with a time of 3.9.
|Lightning Aguilera
|Athens, TX
|Coleby Payne
|Stephenville, TX
|3.9
|Caleb Smidt
|Bellville, TX
|Sergio Gonzales
|Jourdanton, TX
|4.1
|Casey Tew
|Weatherford, TX
|Justin Viles
|Cody, WY
|4.5
|Paul David Tierney
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Tanner Braden
|Dewey, OK
|14.3
|Tucker Menz
|Boerne, TX
|B.J. Dugger
|Comfort, TX
|–
|Cory Kidd V.
|Statesville, NC
|Lane Mitchell
|Bolivar, TN
|–
|Zach Kilgus
|Stephenville, TX
|Jake Edwards
|Fort Ann, NY
|–