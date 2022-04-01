SAN ANGELO, Texas – During the first day of the San Angelo Rodeo, team ropers tried to rope in a low time to continue in the competition. Head roper Lighting Aguilera and healer Coleby Payne lead the 2022 rodeo with a time of 3.9.

Lightning Aguilera Athens, TX Coleby Payne Stephenville, TX 3.9 Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX Sergio Gonzales Jourdanton, TX 4.1 Casey Tew Weatherford, TX Justin Viles Cody, WY 4.5 Paul David Tierney Oklahoma City, OK Tanner Braden Dewey, OK 14.3 Tucker Menz Boerne, TX B.J. Dugger Comfort, TX – Cory Kidd V. Statesville, NC Lane Mitchell Bolivar, TN – Zach Kilgus Stephenville, TX Jake Edwards Fort Ann, NY – Preliminary Results for April 1st Team Roping