SAN ANGELO, Texas – Steer Wrestlers took the arena to showcase their skills during the April 1st performance of the San Angelo Rodeo. In order to advance to the next round, competitors need to have a time of 4.3 or faster.

Dakota Eldridge Elko, NV 3.9 Tory Johnson Oklahoma City, OK 4.0 Eli Lord Sturgis, SD 4.7 Reed Kraeger Waco, NE 5.4 Caden Camp Belgrde, MT 8.9 Joe Willson Martin, SD – Will Lummus Byhalia, MS – Hoyt Kraeger Weeping Water, NE – Cody Cabral Hilo, HI – Zack Jongbloeed Iowa, LA – Preliminary Results for April 1st Steer Wrestling