SAN ANGELO, Texas – Steer Wrestlers took the arena to showcase their skills during the April 1st performance of the San Angelo Rodeo. In order to advance to the next round, competitors need to have a time of 4.3 or faster.
|Dakota Eldridge
|Elko, NV
|3.9
|Tory Johnson
|Oklahoma City, OK
|4.0
|Eli Lord
|Sturgis, SD
|4.7
|Reed Kraeger
|Waco, NE
|5.4
|Caden Camp
|Belgrde, MT
|8.9
|Joe Willson
|Martin, SD
|–
|Will Lummus
|Byhalia, MS
|–
|Hoyt Kraeger
|Weeping Water, NE
|–
|Cody Cabral
|Hilo, HI
|–
|Zack Jongbloeed
|Iowa, LA
|–