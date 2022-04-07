SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo is entering its second week of performances on Thursday, April 7th at 7:30 p.m. in the Foster Communications Coliseum.
Here is the current standing after the first week of performances:
Bareback Riding
Keenan Hayes of Decatur, Alabama leads into the second week with a score of 86 on a horse named Rising Tide. Seth Hardwick follows behind with a score of 84 on Dark Secret.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Keenan Hayes
|Hayden, CO
|Rising Tide
|86
|Seth Hardwick
|Ranchester, WY
|Dark Secret
|84
|Chad Rutherford
|Hillsboro, TX
|Black River
|82
|Gavin French
|College Station, TX
|Squash Blossom Steely Dan
|82
|Mike Solberg
|Sunnynook, AB
|OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks
|80
|Orin Larsen
|Inglis, MB
|Little Annie
|80
|Jacob Lees
|Caldwell, ID
|Lucky Draw
|78
|Bill Tutor
|Huntsville, TX
|Black Magic
|77
|Kelby Schneiter
|Rexburg, ID
|Sunday Stepper
|76.5
|Dean Thompson
|Altamont, UT
|Party Girl
|76
|Rickey Williams
|75
|Lane McGehee
|Victoria, TX
|Coors Original
|75
Steer Wrestling
For average leaders, Dakota Eldridge and Stetson Jorgensen are tied for first with a cumulative time of 7.6 seconds. Clayton Hass follows behind the leaders with a time of 7.9 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Cumulative Time
|Dakota Eldridge
|Elko, NV
|7.6
|Stetson Jorgensen
|Blackfoot, ID
|7.6
|Clayton Hass
|Weatherford, TX
|7.9
|Payden McIntyre
|Douglas, WY
|8.1
|Dirk Tavenner
|Rigby, ID
|8.2
|Tory Johnson
|Oklahoma City, OK
|8.3
|Landris White
|Angleton, TX
|8.4
|Cade Goodman
|Waelder, TX
|8.9
|Blake Mindemann
|Blanchart, OK
|9.0
|Tucker Allen
|Oak View, CA
|9.1
|Jason Thomas
|Benton, AR
|9.3
|Eli Lord
|Sturgis, SD
|9.4
|Bridger Anderson
|Carrington, ND
|9.4
Team Roping
Derrick Begay and Colter Todd lead team roping with an average time of 8.9 seconds, and Lightning Aguilera and Coleby Payne sit in second with a cumulative time of 9.2 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Name
|Hometown
|Cumulative Time
|Derrick Begay
|Seba Dalkai, AZ
|Colter Todd
|Willcox, AZ
|8.9
|Lightning Aguilera
|Athens, TX
|Coleby Payne
|Stephenville, TX
|9.2
|Kolton Schmidt
|Barrhead, AB
|Wyatt Cox
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|9.4
|Tanner James
|Porterville, CA
|Phoenix Everano
|Pendleton, OR
|9.5
|Wyatt Imus
|Brenham, TX
|Caleb Anderson
|Mocksville, NC
|9.6
|Andrew Livingston
|Stephenville, TX
|Seth Smithson
|Ackerly, TX
|9.8
|Payden Emmett
|Ponca, AR
|Lucas Falconer
|Merville, BC
|10.2
|Kolby Krieger
|Fredricktown, MO
|Boogie Ray
|Mabank, TX
|10.4
|Cinch Moody
|Llano, TX
|Rich Skelton
|Llano, TX
|10.4
|Nelson Wyatt
|Clanton, AL
|Tyler Worley
|Berryville, AR
|12.5
|J.C. Yeahquo
|Crescent, OK
|L.J. Yeahquo
|Crescent, OK
|12.6
|Clay Smith
|Broken Bow, OK
|Jade Corkill
|Fallon, NV
|13.5
Saddle Bronc Riding
Coming out of the first week, the Wright family has a hold on the top two spots of saddle bronc riding. Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah takes the lead with a score of 88 for his ride on Get Smart. Rusty Wright of Milford, Utah follows with a score of 85.5 after his ride on Manhatten Moon.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Spencer Wright
|Milford, UT
|Get Smart
|88
|Rusty Wright
|Milford, UT
|Manhatten Moon
|85.5
|Allen Boore
|Axtell, UT
|Axtell, UT
|85
|Statler Wright
|Beaver, UT
|Honeymoon
|84.4
|Riggin Smith
|Winterset, IA
|Django
|83
|Samuel Kelts
|Millarville, AB
|Mike & Ike
|83
|Creighton Curley
|Allentown, AZ
|Big Surprise
|83
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|Beaver, UT
|82
|Zeke Thurston
|Big Valley, AB
|California Kiki
|81.5
|Jake Watson
|Hudsons Hope, BC
|80.5
|Cauy Pennington
|Kiowa, CO
|Hometown Girl
|80
|Isaac Diaz
|Desdemona, TX
|Money Talks
|78.5
Tie-Down Roping
After the first week of tie-down roping, Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska, Oklahoma holds on to first with a cumulative time of 15.7. Zack Jongbloed and J.D. McCuistion fall a full second behind the leader with a time of 16.7 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Cumulative Time
|Tyler Milligan
|Pawhuska, OK
|15.7
|Zack Jongbloed
|Iowa, LA
|16.7
|J.D. McCuistion
|Collinsville, TX
|16.7
|Dakota Felton
|Mountain Home, TX
|16.8
|Luke Potter
|Maple City, KS
|16.9
|Cody McCartney
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|16.9
|Marcos Costa
|Iretama, BR
|17.5
|Travis Rogers
|Tuttle, OK
|17.5
|Brushton Minton
|Eufaula, OK
|17.9
|Thomas Conway
|Stephenville, TX
|18.0
|Blake Deckard
|Eufaula, OK
|18.1
|Kater Tate
|McLean, TX
|18.3
Barrel Racing
When it comes to barrel racing, Madisonville, Texas native Michelle Alley holds first with a cumulative time of 29.99 seconds. Cassidy Champlin follows in second with a time of 30.14 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Cumulative Time
|Michelle Alley
|Madisonville,TX
|29.99
|Cassidy Champlin
|30.14
|Destri Davenport
|Escondido, CA
|30.19
|Kailee Murdock
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|30.22
|Jamie Olsen
|Brock,TX
|30.39
|Steeley Steiner
|Weatherford, TX
|30.54
|Josey Owens
|Goshen, AL
|30.58
|Martha Smith
|30.61
|Abby Phillips
|30.65
|Taylor Johnson
|30.68
|Carly Taylor
|Andersonville, TN
|30.69
|Kaitlin Schnuck
|Brock, TX
|30.70
Bull Riding
Laramie Mosley of Palestine, Texas took his spot in first place with a ride totaling 90 points on Road Warrior, passing Stetson Wright who has a score of 88 points after his ride on Juicy.
|Name
|Hometown
|Bull
|Score
|Laramie Mosley
|Palestine, Texas
|Road Warrior
|90
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|Juicy
|88
|Tristen Hutchings
|Monteview, ID
|Majestic Blues
|84.5
|Jaron Sheehan
|Centerville, TX
|Lap Dane
|84
|Jordan Wacey Spears
|Redding, CA
|Riggs
|84
|Garrett Wall
|Sioux City, IA
|Riggs
|82
|Seth Green
|Minden, NV
|Rock Salt and Nails
|77
|Dawson Gleaves
|75
For more information about the schedule for the second week of the rodeo, follow the link below: