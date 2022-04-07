SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo is entering its second week of performances on Thursday, April 7th at 7:30 p.m. in the Foster Communications Coliseum.

Here is the current standing after the first week of performances:

Bareback Riding

Keenan Hayes of Decatur, Alabama leads into the second week with a score of 86 on a horse named Rising Tide. Seth Hardwick follows behind with a score of 84 on Dark Secret.

Name Hometown Horse Score Keenan Hayes Hayden, CO Rising Tide 86 Seth Hardwick Ranchester, WY Dark Secret 84 Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX Black River 82 Gavin French College Station, TX Squash Blossom Steely Dan 82 Mike Solberg Sunnynook, AB OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks 80 Orin Larsen Inglis, MB Little Annie 80 Jacob Lees Caldwell, ID Lucky Draw 78 Bill Tutor Huntsville, TX Black Magic 77 Kelby Schneiter Rexburg, ID Sunday Stepper 76.5 Dean Thompson Altamont, UT Party Girl 76 Rickey Williams 75 Lane McGehee Victoria, TX Coors Original 75

Steer Wrestling

For average leaders, Dakota Eldridge and Stetson Jorgensen are tied for first with a cumulative time of 7.6 seconds. Clayton Hass follows behind the leaders with a time of 7.9 seconds.

Name Hometown Cumulative Time Dakota Eldridge Elko, NV 7.6 Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID 7.6 Clayton Hass Weatherford, TX 7.9 Payden McIntyre Douglas, WY 8.1 Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID 8.2 Tory Johnson Oklahoma City, OK 8.3 Landris White Angleton, TX 8.4 Cade Goodman Waelder, TX 8.9 Blake Mindemann Blanchart, OK 9.0 Tucker Allen Oak View, CA 9.1 Jason Thomas Benton, AR 9.3 Eli Lord Sturgis, SD 9.4 Bridger Anderson Carrington, ND 9.4

Team Roping

Derrick Begay and Colter Todd lead team roping with an average time of 8.9 seconds, and Lightning Aguilera and Coleby Payne sit in second with a cumulative time of 9.2 seconds.

Name Hometown Name Hometown Cumulative Time Derrick Begay Seba Dalkai, AZ Colter Todd Willcox, AZ 8.9 Lightning Aguilera Athens, TX Coleby Payne Stephenville, TX 9.2 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead, AB Wyatt Cox Arroyo Grande, CA 9.4 Tanner James Porterville, CA Phoenix Everano Pendleton, OR 9.5 Wyatt Imus Brenham, TX Caleb Anderson Mocksville, NC 9.6 Andrew Livingston Stephenville, TX Seth Smithson Ackerly, TX 9.8 Payden Emmett Ponca, AR Lucas Falconer Merville, BC 10.2 Kolby Krieger Fredricktown, MO Boogie Ray Mabank, TX 10.4 Cinch Moody Llano, TX Rich Skelton Llano, TX 10.4 Nelson Wyatt Clanton, AL Tyler Worley Berryville, AR 12.5 J.C. Yeahquo Crescent, OK L.J. Yeahquo Crescent, OK 12.6 Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK Jade Corkill Fallon, NV 13.5

Saddle Bronc Riding

Coming out of the first week, the Wright family has a hold on the top two spots of saddle bronc riding. Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah takes the lead with a score of 88 for his ride on Get Smart. Rusty Wright of Milford, Utah follows with a score of 85.5 after his ride on Manhatten Moon.

Name Hometown Horse Score Spencer Wright Milford, UT Get Smart 88 Rusty Wright Milford, UT Manhatten Moon 85.5 Allen Boore Axtell, UT Axtell, UT 85 Statler Wright Beaver, UT Honeymoon 84.4 Riggin Smith Winterset, IA Django 83 Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike & Ike 83 Creighton Curley Allentown, AZ Big Surprise 83 CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver, UT 82 Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB California Kiki 81.5 Jake Watson Hudsons Hope, BC 80.5 Cauy Pennington Kiowa, CO Hometown Girl 80 Isaac Diaz Desdemona, TX Money Talks 78.5

Tie-Down Roping

After the first week of tie-down roping, Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska, Oklahoma holds on to first with a cumulative time of 15.7. Zack Jongbloed and J.D. McCuistion fall a full second behind the leader with a time of 16.7 seconds.

Name Hometown Cumulative Time Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 15.7 Zack Jongbloed Iowa, LA 16.7 J.D. McCuistion Collinsville, TX 16.7 Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 16.8 Luke Potter Maple City, KS 16.9 Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake, MI 16.9 Marcos Costa Iretama, BR 17.5 Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK 17.5 Brushton Minton Eufaula, OK 17.9 Thomas Conway Stephenville, TX 18.0 Blake Deckard Eufaula, OK 18.1 Kater Tate McLean, TX 18.3

Barrel Racing

When it comes to barrel racing, Madisonville, Texas native Michelle Alley holds first with a cumulative time of 29.99 seconds. Cassidy Champlin follows in second with a time of 30.14 seconds.

Name Hometown Cumulative Time Michelle Alley Madisonville,TX 29.99 Cassidy Champlin 30.14 Destri Davenport Escondido, CA 30.19 Kailee Murdock Litchfield Park, AZ 30.22 Jamie Olsen Brock,TX 30.39 Steeley Steiner Weatherford, TX 30.54 Josey Owens Goshen, AL 30.58 Martha Smith 30.61 Abby Phillips 30.65 Taylor Johnson 30.68 Carly Taylor Andersonville, TN 30.69 Kaitlin Schnuck Brock, TX 30.70

Bull Riding

Laramie Mosley of Palestine, Texas took his spot in first place with a ride totaling 90 points on Road Warrior, passing Stetson Wright who has a score of 88 points after his ride on Juicy.

Name Hometown Bull Score Laramie Mosley Palestine, Texas Road Warrior 90 Stetson Wright Milford, UT Juicy 88 Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID Majestic Blues 84.5 Jaron Sheehan Centerville, TX Lap Dane 84 Jordan Wacey Spears Redding, CA Riggs 84 Garrett Wall Sioux City, IA Riggs 82 Seth Green Minden, NV Rock Salt and Nails 77 Dawson Gleaves 75

For more information about the schedule for the second week of the rodeo, follow the link below: