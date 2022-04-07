SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo is entering its second week of performances on Thursday, April 7th at 7:30 p.m. in the Foster Communications Coliseum.

Here is the current standing after the first week of performances:

Bareback Riding

Keenan Hayes of Decatur, Alabama leads into the second week with a score of 86 on a horse named Rising Tide. Seth Hardwick follows behind with a score of 84 on Dark Secret.

NameHometownHorseScore
Keenan HayesHayden, CORising Tide86
Seth Hardwick Ranchester, WY Dark Secret84
Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX Black River82
Gavin French College Station, TX Squash Blossom Steely Dan82
Mike Solberg Sunnynook, AB OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks80
Orin Larsen Inglis, MB Little Annie 80
Jacob Lees Caldwell, ID Lucky Draw78
Bill Tutor Huntsville, TX Black Magic77
Kelby Schneiter Rexburg, ID Sunday Stepper76.5
Dean Thompson Altamont, UT Party Girl76
Rickey Williams 75
Lane McGehee Victoria, TX Coors Original 75

Steer Wrestling

For average leaders, Dakota Eldridge and Stetson Jorgensen are tied for first with a cumulative time of 7.6 seconds. Clayton Hass follows behind the leaders with a time of 7.9 seconds.

NameHometownCumulative Time
Dakota EldridgeElko, NV7.6
Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID 7.6
Clayton Hass Weatherford, TX 7.9
Payden McIntyre Douglas, WY 8.1
Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID 8.2
Tory Johnson Oklahoma City, OK8.3
Landris White Angleton, TX 8.4
Cade Goodman Waelder, TX 8.9
Blake Mindemann Blanchart, OK 9.0
Tucker Allen Oak View, CA9.1
Jason Thomas Benton, AR 9.3
Eli LordSturgis, SD9.4
Bridger Anderson Carrington, ND 9.4

Team Roping

Derrick Begay and Colter Todd lead team roping with an average time of 8.9 seconds, and Lightning Aguilera and Coleby Payne sit in second with a cumulative time of 9.2 seconds.

Name HometownNameHometown Cumulative Time
Derrick Begay Seba Dalkai, AZColter ToddWillcox, AZ8.9
Lightning AguileraAthens, TXColeby PayneStephenville, TX9.2
Kolton SchmidtBarrhead, ABWyatt CoxArroyo Grande, CA9.4
Tanner James Porterville, CAPhoenix Everano Pendleton, OR 9.5
Wyatt Imus Brenham, TX Caleb Anderson Mocksville, NC 9.6
Andrew Livingston Stephenville, TX Seth Smithson Ackerly, TX 9.8
Payden Emmett Ponca, AR Lucas Falconer Merville, BC 10.2
Kolby Krieger Fredricktown, MOBoogie Ray Mabank, TX10.4
Cinch Moody Llano, TX Rich Skelton Llano, TX 10.4
Nelson Wyatt Clanton, AL Tyler Worley Berryville, AR 12.5
J.C. Yeahquo Crescent, OK L.J. Yeahquo Crescent, OK 12.6
Clay Smith Broken Bow, OKJade CorkillFallon, NV13.5

Saddle Bronc Riding

Coming out of the first week, the Wright family has a hold on the top two spots of saddle bronc riding. Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah takes the lead with a score of 88 for his ride on Get Smart. Rusty Wright of Milford, Utah follows with a score of 85.5 after his ride on Manhatten Moon.

Name HometownHorseScore
Spencer Wright Milford, UT Get Smart 88
Rusty Wright Milford, UT Manhatten Moon 85.5
Allen Boore Axtell, UTAxtell, UT85
Statler Wright Beaver, UT Honeymoon 84.4
Riggin Smith Winterset, IA Django 83
Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike & Ike 83
Creighton Curley Allentown, AZ Big Surprise 83
CoBurn BradshawBeaver, UT82
Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB California Kiki 81.5
Jake Watson Hudsons Hope, BC80.5
Cauy Pennington Kiowa, CO Hometown Girl 80
Isaac Diaz Desdemona, TX Money Talks 78.5

Tie-Down Roping

After the first week of tie-down roping, Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska, Oklahoma holds on to first with a cumulative time of 15.7. Zack Jongbloed and J.D. McCuistion fall a full second behind the leader with a time of 16.7 seconds.

NameHometown Cumulative Time
Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 15.7
Zack JongbloedIowa, LA16.7
J.D. McCuistion Collinsville, TX 16.7
Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 16.8
Luke Potter Maple City, KS 16.9
Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake, MI 16.9
Marcos Costa Iretama, BR 17.5
Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK 17.5
Brushton Minton Eufaula, OK 17.9
Thomas ConwayStephenville, TX18.0
Blake DeckardEufaula, OK18.1
Kater TateMcLean, TX18.3

Barrel Racing

When it comes to barrel racing, Madisonville, Texas native Michelle Alley holds first with a cumulative time of 29.99 seconds. Cassidy Champlin follows in second with a time of 30.14 seconds.

NameHometownCumulative Time
Michelle Alley Madisonville,TX 29.99
Cassidy Champlin 30.14
Destri Davenport Escondido, CA 30.19
Kailee Murdock Litchfield Park, AZ 30.22
Jamie Olsen Brock,TX 30.39
Steeley SteinerWeatherford, TX30.54
Josey OwensGoshen, AL 30.58
Martha Smith30.61
Abby Phillips30.65
Taylor Johnson30.68
Carly TaylorAndersonville, TN30.69
Kaitlin Schnuck Brock, TX 30.70

Bull Riding

Laramie Mosley of Palestine, Texas took his spot in first place with a ride totaling 90 points on Road Warrior, passing Stetson Wright who has a score of 88 points after his ride on Juicy.

NameHometownBull Score
Laramie Mosley Palestine, TexasRoad Warrior90
Stetson Wright Milford, UTJuicy88
Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID Majestic Blues 84.5
Jaron Sheehan Centerville, TX Lap Dane 84
Jordan Wacey Spears Redding, CA Riggs84
Garrett Wall Sioux City, IA Riggs82
Seth Green Minden, NV Rock Salt and Nails 77
Dawson Gleaves75

For more information about the schedule for the second week of the rodeo, follow the link below: