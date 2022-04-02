SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo opened with the first performances on Friday, April 1st. Competitors took to the ring to showcase their skills in bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding.

Bareback riders entered the arena first and tried to hold on for an eight-second ride. Seth Hardwick leads Friday night with a score of 84 after his ride on Dark Secret.

Seth Hardwick 84 Dark Secret Chad Rutherford 82 Black River Orin Larsen 80 Little Annie Zack Brown 70 Jail Bird April 1 – Bareback Scores

After bareback riders competed, those competing in steer wrestling took to the dirt next.



From Friday’s performance, two of the riders were placed within the first-round leaders. In their runs tonight, Dakota Elridge came in with a time of 3.9 seconds and Tory Johnson followed behind with a time of 4.0 seconds.

Cade Goodman 2.5 Talon Roseland 3.8 Bryn Roy 3.8 Trell Etbauer 3.8 Dakota Eldridge 3.9 Troy Jonson 4.0 Jason Thomas 4.2 Blake Mindemann 4.2 Dalton Massey 4.2 Steer Wrestling – First-Round Leaders

Team ropers made their way into the ring in hopes to rope a low time with their partner.



Of the seven teams that competed, only two teams have times low enough to make it as first-round leaders. Lightning Aguilera and Coleby Payne ended their night with a time of 3.9 seconds with Caleb Smidt and Sergio Gonzalez following behind with a time of 4.1.

J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo 3.9 Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne 3.9 Caleb Smidt/Sergio Gonzales 4.1 Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham 4.2 Casey Tew/Brushton Minton 4.5 Wyatt Bray/Will Woodfin 4.6 Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson 4.6 Charly Crawford/Dustin Davis 4.7 Payden Emmett/Lucas Falconer 4.7 Wyatt Imus/Caleb Anderson 4.7 Kolton Schmidt/Tyson Wyatt Cox 4.7 Team Roping – First-Round Leaders

Broncs entered the scene again for some saddle bronc riding that led to the qualifications of six of the eight riders. Riggin Smith took the lead tonight with 83 points on the horse Django.

Riggin Smith 83.0 Django Cauy Pennington 80.0 Hometown Girl Isaac Diaz 78.5 Money Talks Jacob Lewis 77.0 Daisy Dukes Weston R. Patterson 75.0 Montana Cat Gus Gaillard 73.0 Ruffled Feathers April 1 – Saddle Bronc Riding Scores

Calves made their way back into some shoots for a round of tie-down roping after saddle bronc riding. Ten competitors competed in Friday’s event, but only one had a time low enough to place him with the first-round leaders. Blake Ash ended the night with a time of 8.3 seconds.

Tyler Milligan 7.6 Travis Rogers 7.6 Dakota Felton 7.8 Riley Wakefield 8.0 Cody McCartney 8.1 Cash Hooper 8.3 Blake Ash 8.3 Wyatt Muggli 8.8 Russell Schilling 8.8 Tie-Down Roping – First-Round Leaders

Barrel Racing was also one of the many events that took place at the rodeo. Steely Steiner came out on top in the second-round leaders with a time of 14.60.

Steely Steiner 14.60 Kaitlin Schnuckk 14.64 Jodye Smathers 14.68 Whitney Davison 14.85 Madison MacDonald Thomas 14.95 Carrie Potashnick 15.01 Jody McPherson 15.09 Brooke McGehee 15.11 Kelly Bruner 15.12 Brittney Barnett 19.69 Barrel Racing – Second-Round Leaders

To wrap up the first day of the San Angelo Rodeo, bull riders strapped down for an attempt at an eight-second ride. Eleven riders competed tonight, but only three were able to hold on long enough to score. Tristen Hutchings was able to come out with a score of 84.5 after his ride on Majestic Blues. No other riders qualified.