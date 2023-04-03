SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The opening week of the city’s beloved rodeo has come and gone. With more action on the horizon, let’s check in on the standings after a week of dirt-kicking action. All standings and statistics listed can be found on the San Angelo Rodeo website.
Bareback Riding
|Rider
|Score
|1. Jess Pope on Painted River
|87.5
|2. Clayton Biglow on Stevie Knicks
|87.0
|3. Richmond Champion
|84.5
|4. R.C. Landingham
|84.0
|5. Ty Pope
|83.5
|T6. Kade Sonnier
|83.0
|T6. A.J. Ruth
|83.0
|8. Gauge McBride
|82.0
|9. Chad Rutherford
|81.5
|T10. Will Lowe
|80.0
|T10. Kash Martin
|80.0
|T10. Yance Day
|80.0
|T10. Kaleb Norstrom
|80.0
Steer Wrestling
First and Second Round Average Leaders
|Wrestler
|Time in Seconds
|T1. Cody Devers
|8.2
|T1. Will Lummus
|8.2
|T1. Eli Lord
|8.2
|4. Jesse Brown
|8.3
|5. Jay Williamson
|8.4
|6. Talon Roseland
|8.5
|7. Mason Couch
|8.8
|8. Curtis Cassidy
|9.0
|9. Stephen Culling
|9.1
|10. Boyd Sawyer
|9.3
|11. Dridger Anderson
|9.6
|12. Tucker Allen
|9.7
Team Roping
First and Second Round Average Leaders
|Riders
|Score in Seconds
|1. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo
|8.4
|2. Tanner Green/Caleb Green
|8.7
|3. Ty Arnold/Kaden Michael Profili
|8.8
|4. Garrett Tonozzi/Corey Hendrick
|9.5
|5. Tanner James/Jason Johe
|9.6
|T6. McCray Profili/McCoy Profili
|9.7
|T6. Chris Francis/Cade Passig
|9.7
|8. Jase Staudt/Jhett Trenary
|9.8
|9. Korbin Rice/Jake South
|9.9
|T10. Kreece Thompson/Landen Glenn
|10.2
|T10. Kellen Johnson/Carson Johnson
|10.2
Saddle Bronc Riding
|Rider
|Score
|1. Brody Cress on Spotted Charm
|87.5
|2. Cash Wilson
|84.0
|T3. Ryder Wright
|83.5
|T3. Statler Wright
|83.5
|T5. Wade Sundell
|83.0
|T5. Ross Griffin
|83.0
|T5. Brandon Landsford
|83.0
|T8. Kai Rockhil
|82.5
|T8. Lucas Macza
|82.5
|T8. Damian Brennan
|82.5
|11. Gus Gaillard
|82.0
|11. Ira Dickinson
|81.5
Tie-Down Roping
First and Second Round Average Leaders
|Roper
|Time in seconds
|1. Justin Smith
|15.3
|2. J.T. Adamson
|15.8
|3. Brush Minton
|16.6
|4. Hayden Ford
|16.7
|5. Cody Waldrop
|16.8
|T6. Westyn Hughes
|17.0
|T6. Chase Webster
|17.0
|8. Beau Cooper
|17.1
|T9. Chantz Webster
|17.6
|T9. Taylor Santos
|17.6
|11. Charlie Gibson
|17.7
|T12. Cimarron Boardman
|17.8
|T12. Blake Ash
|17.8
Barrel Racing
First and Second Round Average Leaders
|Riders
|Time in Seconds
|1. Taycie Matthews
|30.20
|2. Wenda Johnson
|30.51
|3. Rachelle Riggers
|30.59
|4. Shannon Griffin
|30.65
|5. Kaycee Killingsworth
|30.77
|6. Keyla Costa
|30.81
|7. Nicole Love
|30.87
|8. Karsen Jackson
|30.88
|9. Kailee Murdock
|30.91
|T10. Lauryn Moos
|30.95
|T10. Jamie Olsen
|30.95
|12. Kara Kreder
|30.96
Bull Riding
|Rider
|Score
|1. Koby Radley on Happy Days
|86.0
|T2. Jax Woodward
|85.5
|T2. J.C. Mortensen
|85.5
|4. Colby Demo
|83.5
|5. Trey Kimzey
|81.5
|T6. Levi Schonebaum
|77.0
|T6. Coby Jonson
|77.0
The action picks back up on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. inside Foster Communications Coliseum. Follow KLST and KSAN on social media and stay tuned to Concho Valley Homepage as we will bring you rodeo coverage through its conclusion.