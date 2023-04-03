SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The opening week of the city’s beloved rodeo has come and gone. With more action on the horizon, let’s check in on the standings after a week of dirt-kicking action. All standings and statistics listed can be found on the San Angelo Rodeo website.

Bareback Riding

RiderScore
1. Jess Pope on Painted River87.5
2. Clayton Biglow on Stevie Knicks87.0
3. Richmond Champion84.5
4. R.C. Landingham84.0
5. Ty Pope83.5
T6. Kade Sonnier83.0
T6. A.J. Ruth83.0
8. Gauge McBride82.0
9. Chad Rutherford81.5
T10. Will Lowe80.0
T10. Kash Martin80.0
T10. Yance Day80.0
T10. Kaleb Norstrom80.0

Steer Wrestling

First and Second Round Average Leaders

WrestlerTime in Seconds
T1. Cody Devers8.2
T1. Will Lummus8.2
T1. Eli Lord8.2
4. Jesse Brown8.3
5. Jay Williamson8.4
6. Talon Roseland8.5
7. Mason Couch8.8
8. Curtis Cassidy9.0
9. Stephen Culling9.1
10. Boyd Sawyer9.3
11. Dridger Anderson9.6
12. Tucker Allen9.7

Team Roping

First and Second Round Average Leaders

RidersScore in Seconds
1. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo8.4
2. Tanner Green/Caleb Green8.7
3. Ty Arnold/Kaden Michael Profili8.8
4. Garrett Tonozzi/Corey Hendrick9.5
5. Tanner James/Jason Johe9.6
T6. McCray Profili/McCoy Profili9.7
T6. Chris Francis/Cade Passig9.7
8. Jase Staudt/Jhett Trenary9.8
9. Korbin Rice/Jake South9.9
T10. Kreece Thompson/Landen Glenn10.2
T10. Kellen Johnson/Carson Johnson10.2

Saddle Bronc Riding

RiderScore
1. Brody Cress on Spotted Charm87.5
2. Cash Wilson84.0
T3. Ryder Wright83.5
T3. Statler Wright83.5
T5. Wade Sundell83.0
T5. Ross Griffin83.0
T5. Brandon Landsford83.0
T8. Kai Rockhil82.5
T8. Lucas Macza82.5
T8. Damian Brennan82.5
11. Gus Gaillard82.0
11. Ira Dickinson81.5

Tie-Down Roping

First and Second Round Average Leaders

RoperTime in seconds
1. Justin Smith15.3
2. J.T. Adamson15.8
3. Brush Minton16.6
4. Hayden Ford16.7
5. Cody Waldrop16.8
T6. Westyn Hughes17.0
T6. Chase Webster17.0
8. Beau Cooper17.1
T9. Chantz Webster17.6
T9. Taylor Santos17.6
11. Charlie Gibson17.7
T12. Cimarron Boardman17.8
T12. Blake Ash17.8

Barrel Racing

First and Second Round Average Leaders

RidersTime in Seconds
1. Taycie Matthews30.20
2. Wenda Johnson30.51
3. Rachelle Riggers30.59
4. Shannon Griffin30.65
5. Kaycee Killingsworth30.77
6. Keyla Costa30.81
7. Nicole Love30.87
8. Karsen Jackson30.88
9. Kailee Murdock30.91
T10. Lauryn Moos30.95
T10. Jamie Olsen30.95
12. Kara Kreder30.96

Bull Riding

RiderScore
1. Koby Radley on Happy Days86.0
T2. Jax Woodward85.5
T2. J.C. Mortensen85.5
4. Colby Demo83.5
5. Trey Kimzey81.5
T6. Levi Schonebaum77.0
T6. Coby Jonson77.0

The action picks back up on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. inside Foster Communications Coliseum. Follow KLST and KSAN on social media and stay tuned to Concho Valley Homepage as we will bring you rodeo coverage through its conclusion.