SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The opening week of the city’s beloved rodeo has come and gone. With more action on the horizon, let’s check in on the standings after a week of dirt-kicking action. All standings and statistics listed can be found on the San Angelo Rodeo website.

Bareback Riding

Rider Score 1. Jess Pope on Painted River 87.5 2. Clayton Biglow on Stevie Knicks 87.0 3. Richmond Champion 84.5 4. R.C. Landingham 84.0 5. Ty Pope 83.5 T6. Kade Sonnier 83.0 T6. A.J. Ruth 83.0 8. Gauge McBride 82.0 9. Chad Rutherford 81.5 T10. Will Lowe 80.0 T10. Kash Martin 80.0 T10. Yance Day 80.0 T10. Kaleb Norstrom 80.0

Steer Wrestling

First and Second Round Average Leaders

Wrestler Time in Seconds T1. Cody Devers 8.2 T1. Will Lummus 8.2 T1. Eli Lord 8.2 4. Jesse Brown 8.3 5. Jay Williamson 8.4 6. Talon Roseland 8.5 7. Mason Couch 8.8 8. Curtis Cassidy 9.0 9. Stephen Culling 9.1 10. Boyd Sawyer 9.3 11. Dridger Anderson 9.6 12. Tucker Allen 9.7

Team Roping

First and Second Round Average Leaders

Riders Score in Seconds 1. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo 8.4 2. Tanner Green/Caleb Green 8.7 3. Ty Arnold/Kaden Michael Profili 8.8 4. Garrett Tonozzi/Corey Hendrick 9.5 5. Tanner James/Jason Johe 9.6 T6. McCray Profili/McCoy Profili 9.7 T6. Chris Francis/Cade Passig 9.7 8. Jase Staudt/Jhett Trenary 9.8 9. Korbin Rice/Jake South 9.9 T10. Kreece Thompson/Landen Glenn 10.2 T10. Kellen Johnson/Carson Johnson 10.2

Saddle Bronc Riding

Rider Score 1. Brody Cress on Spotted Charm 87.5 2. Cash Wilson 84.0 T3. Ryder Wright 83.5 T3. Statler Wright 83.5 T5. Wade Sundell 83.0 T5. Ross Griffin 83.0 T5. Brandon Landsford 83.0 T8. Kai Rockhil 82.5 T8. Lucas Macza 82.5 T8. Damian Brennan 82.5 11. Gus Gaillard 82.0 11. Ira Dickinson 81.5

Tie-Down Roping

First and Second Round Average Leaders

Roper Time in seconds 1. Justin Smith 15.3 2. J.T. Adamson 15.8 3. Brush Minton 16.6 4. Hayden Ford 16.7 5. Cody Waldrop 16.8 T6. Westyn Hughes 17.0 T6. Chase Webster 17.0 8. Beau Cooper 17.1 T9. Chantz Webster 17.6 T9. Taylor Santos 17.6 11. Charlie Gibson 17.7 T12. Cimarron Boardman 17.8 T12. Blake Ash 17.8

Barrel Racing

First and Second Round Average Leaders

Riders Time in Seconds 1. Taycie Matthews 30.20 2. Wenda Johnson 30.51 3. Rachelle Riggers 30.59 4. Shannon Griffin 30.65 5. Kaycee Killingsworth 30.77 6. Keyla Costa 30.81 7. Nicole Love 30.87 8. Karsen Jackson 30.88 9. Kailee Murdock 30.91 T10. Lauryn Moos 30.95 T10. Jamie Olsen 30.95 12. Kara Kreder 30.96

Bull Riding

Rider Score 1. Koby Radley on Happy Days 86.0 T2. Jax Woodward 85.5 T2. J.C. Mortensen 85.5 4. Colby Demo 83.5 5. Trey Kimzey 81.5 T6. Levi Schonebaum 77.0 T6. Coby Jonson 77.0

The action picks back up on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. inside Foster Communications Coliseum. Follow KLST and KSAN on social media and stay tuned to Concho Valley Homepage as we will bring you rodeo coverage through its conclusion.