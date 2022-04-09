SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – On Friday, April 8th, the sixth performance of the 2022 San Angelo rodeo took place in the arena of the Foster Communications Coliseum.

Bareback Riding

Friday’s bareback riding cowboys were able to shake up the current standings in their performances. Bradlee Miller of Huntsville, Texas held on to Lady’s Man to score 83 points.

Name Hometown Horse Score Keenan Reed Hayden, CO Rising Tide 86 Bronc Marriott Woods Cross, UT Faded Night 84.5 Seth Hardwick Ranchester, NY Dark Secret 84 Bradlee Miller Huntsville, TX Lady’s Man 84 Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX Black River 82 Gavin French College Station, TX Squash Blossom Steely Dan 82 Mike Solberg Sunnynook, AB OLS Tub Stevie Knicks 80.5 Kody Lamb Sherwood Park, AB Golden Ticket 80 Orin Larsen 80 Jacob Raine Mount Pleasant, TN Coal Thunder 79 Trenten Montero Winnemucca, NV Smooth Criminal 78.5 Jacob Lees Caldwell, ID Lucy Draw 78 Current Standings

Hunter Lem Ramsey on Ninety Proof

Trenton Montero on Smooth Criminal

Bradlee Miller on Ladys Man

Trenton Montero on Smooth Criminal

Steer Wrestling

Although no steer wrestlers achieved a time low enough to be placed among the top leaders, Walt Arnold from Coleman, Texas had the fastest time of the night coming in at 4.2 seconds.

Name Hometown Time Walt Arnold Coleman, TX 4.2 J.D. Struxness Milan, MN 4.6 Tanner Milan Cochrane, AB 4.87 Matt Reeves Cross Plains, TX 5.3 Jesse Brown Baker City, OR 5.46 Shayde Tree Etherton Borden, IN 7.6 Skyler Woolls Sour Lake, TX 12.9 Preliminary Time

Skyler Wools

Shayde Etherton

Skyler Wools

Stephen Culling

Matt Reeves

Jesse Brown

Curtis Cassidy

Team Roping

Clint Summers and Ross Ashford were able to rope their way into the second-round leaders with a time of 4.1 in Friday’s performance.

Name Hometown Name Hometown Time Nelson Wyatt Clanton, AL Tyler Worley Berryville, AR 3.5 Cory Kidd Statesville, NC Lane Mitchell 3.8 Chance Thompson Tyson Thompson 3.8 Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK Jade Corkill Fallon, NV 3.9 Clint Summers Lake City, FL Ross Ashford Lott, TX 4.1 Chet Weitz London, TX Jace Davis 4.1 Derrick Begay Seba Dalkai, AZ Colter Todd Willcox, AZ 4.3 Tucker Menz Boerne, TX D.J. Dugger 4.3 Tanner James Porterville, CA Phoenix Everano Pendleton, OR 4.3 Second-round leaders

Saddle Bronc Riding

Beaver, Utah native Ryder Wright placed a score high enough to make him the new leader of those competing in saddle bronc riders. Wright scored an 89 after his ride on Uptuck. The Wright family has a hold on the top three spots for the 2022 rodeo.

Rusty Wright will likely not ride due to an injury during a separate rodeo.

Name Hometown Horse Score Ryder Wright Beaver, UT Uptuck 89 Spencer Wright Milford, UT Get Smart 88 Rusty Wright Milford, UT Manhattan Moon 85.5 Allen Boore Axtell, UT 85 Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT Cliff’s Edge 84.5 Statler Wright Beaver, UT Honeymoon 84 Stetson Wright Milford, UT Fox Hole Gunner 83.5 Riggin Smith Winterset, IA Django 83 Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike and Ike 83 Creighton Curley Allentown, AZ Big Surprise 83 CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver, UT 82 Wyatt Casper Miami, TX Short Knight 81.5 Zeke Thurtson Big Valley, AB California Kiki 81.5 Current Standings

Stetson Wright

Keene Juestan

Tanner Butner

Houston Brown

Stetson Wright

Tie-down Roping

Tie-down ropers had a difficult time making their way into the leading times. Chance Thiessen of Elk City, Oklahoma ended up with a time of 8.1 seconds after his run. This time placed him among the first-round leaders.

Name Hometown Time Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 7.6 Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK 7.6 Hudson Wallace George West, TX 7.8 Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 7.8 Riley Wakefield ONeill, NE 8.0 Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake, MI 8.1 Chance Thiessan Elk City, OK 8.1 Weldon Watson Huntsville, TX 8.2 Matt Shiozawa Chubbuck, ID 8.2 First-round Leaders

Tom Joe Crouse

Merritt Potter

Chance Thessen

Kortni McConnell

Barrel Racing

Barrel racers had better luck tonight as a few had a time fast enough to place in with the second-round leaders. Chani Graves from Sulphur Springs, Texas took second place after her 14.19-second run.

Name Hometown Time Michelle Alley Madisonville, TX 14.16 Chani Graves Sulphur Springs, TX 14.19 Kailee Murdock Litchfield Park, AZ 14.21 Laura Mote Llano, TX 14.34 Jennifer Driver 14.35 Josey Owens Goshen, AL 14.39 Destri Davenport Escondido, CA 14.46 Martha Smith 14.47 Carly Christian Amarillo, TX 14.49 Brandee Hawkins 14.51 Second-round Leaders

Laura mote

Andrea Busby

Dylan Hancock

Carly Christian

Dylan Hancock

Bull Riding

Lewisville, Idaho native Riley Barg made his way into third place after his 87 point ride on Curley Bill in the sixth performance. Tyler Bingham from Howell, Utah also placed with a score of 84 points.

Name Hometown Bull Score Laramie Mosley Palestine, TX Road Warrior 90 Stetson Wright Milford, UT Juicy 88 Riley Barg Lewisville, ID Curley Bill 87 Ky Hamilton Mackay, AU Silent Hello 85.5 Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID Majestic Blues 84.5 Jaron Sheehan Centerville, TX Lap Dance 84 Tyler Bingham Howell, UT DJ Casper 84 Jordan Wacey Spears Redding, CA Riggs 84 Garrett Wall Sioux City, IA Riggs 82 Seth Green Minden, NV Rock Salt and Nails 75 Dawson Gleaves 75 T Parker Sour Lake, TX Somebody’s Business 72 Current Standings