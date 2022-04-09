SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – On Friday, April 8th, the sixth performance of the 2022 San Angelo rodeo took place in the arena of the Foster Communications Coliseum.

Bareback Riding

Friday’s bareback riding cowboys were able to shake up the current standings in their performances. Bradlee Miller of Huntsville, Texas held on to Lady’s Man to score 83 points.

NameHometownHorseScore
Keenan Reed Hayden, CORising Tide86
Bronc MarriottWoods Cross, UTFaded Night 84.5
Seth Hardwick Ranchester, NY Dark Secret84
Bradlee MillerHuntsville, TXLady’s Man84
Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TXBlack River82
Gavin French College Station, TXSquash Blossom Steely Dan 82
Mike Solberg Sunnynook, ABOLS Tub Stevie Knicks 80.5
Kody Lamb Sherwood Park, AB Golden Ticket 80
Orin Larsen 80
Jacob Raine Mount Pleasant, TNCoal Thunder 79
Trenten Montero Winnemucca, NVSmooth Criminal 78.5
Jacob Lees Caldwell, IDLucy Draw78
Current Standings
  • Hunter Lem Ramsey on Ninety Proof
  • Trenton Montero on Smooth Criminal
  • Bradlee Miller on Ladys Man
  • Trenton Montero on Smooth Criminal

Steer Wrestling

Although no steer wrestlers achieved a time low enough to be placed among the top leaders, Walt Arnold from Coleman, Texas had the fastest time of the night coming in at 4.2 seconds.

NameHometownTime
Walt Arnold Coleman, TX4.2
J.D. Struxness Milan, MN4.6
Tanner MilanCochrane, AB4.87
Matt Reeves Cross Plains, TX5.3
Jesse Brown Baker City, OR5.46
Shayde Tree Etherton Borden, IN 7.6
Skyler Woolls Sour Lake, TX 12.9
Preliminary Time
  • Skyler Wools
  • Shayde Etherton
  • Skyler Wools
  • Stephen Culling
  • Matt Reeves
  • Jesse Brown
  • Curtis Cassidy

Team Roping

Clint Summers and Ross Ashford were able to rope their way into the second-round leaders with a time of 4.1 in Friday’s performance.

NameHometownName HometownTime
Nelson Wyatt Clanton, AL Tyler Worley Berryville, AR 3.5
Cory KiddStatesville, NCLane Mitchell 3.8
Chance Thompson Tyson Thompson3.8
Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK Jade Corkill Fallon, NV 3.9
Clint Summers Lake City, FLRoss Ashford Lott, TX4.1
Chet WeitzLondon, TXJace Davis 4.1
Derrick Begay Seba Dalkai, AZ Colter Todd Willcox, AZ 4.3
Tucker Menz Boerne, TXD.J. Dugger 4.3
Tanner James Porterville, CA Phoenix Everano Pendleton, OR 4.3
Second-round leaders

Saddle Bronc Riding

Beaver, Utah native Ryder Wright placed a score high enough to make him the new leader of those competing in saddle bronc riders. Wright scored an 89 after his ride on Uptuck. The Wright family has a hold on the top three spots for the 2022 rodeo.

Rusty Wright will likely not ride due to an injury during a separate rodeo.

NameHometownHorseScore
Ryder Wright Beaver, UTUptuck 89
Spencer Wright Milford, UTGet Smart 88
Rusty Wright Milford, UTManhattan Moon 85.5
Allen Boore Axtell, UT 85
Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MTCliff’s Edge 84.5
Statler Wright Beaver, UTHoneymoon 84
Stetson Wright Milford, UTFox Hole Gunner83.5
Riggin Smith Winterset, IA Django 83
Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike and Ike 83
Creighton Curley Allentown, AZ Big Surprise 83
CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver, UT 82
Wyatt Casper Miami, TX Short Knight 81.5
Zeke Thurtson Big Valley, AB California Kiki 81.5
Current Standings
  • Stetson Wright
  • Keene Juestan
  • Tanner Butner
  • Houston Brown
  • Stetson Wright

Tie-down Roping

Tie-down ropers had a difficult time making their way into the leading times. Chance Thiessen of Elk City, Oklahoma ended up with a time of 8.1 seconds after his run. This time placed him among the first-round leaders.

NameHometownTime
Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 7.6
Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK 7.6
Hudson Wallace George West, TX 7.8
Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 7.8
Riley Wakefield ONeill, NE 8.0
Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake, MI 8.1
Chance Thiessan Elk City, OK8.1
Weldon Watson Huntsville, TX 8.2
Matt Shiozawa Chubbuck, ID 8.2
First-round Leaders
  • Tom Joe Crouse
  • Merritt Potter
  • Chance Thessen
  • Kortni McConnell

Barrel Racing

Barrel racers had better luck tonight as a few had a time fast enough to place in with the second-round leaders. Chani Graves from Sulphur Springs, Texas took second place after her 14.19-second run.

NameHometownTime
Michelle Alley Madisonville, TX 14.16
Chani GravesSulphur Springs, TX14.19
Kailee Murdock Litchfield Park, AZ 14.21
Laura MoteLlano, TX14.34
Jennifer Driver14.35
Josey Owens Goshen, AL 14.39
Destri Davenport Escondido, CA 14.46
Martha Smith 14.47
Carly Christian Amarillo, TX14.49
Brandee Hawkins 14.51
Second-round Leaders
  • Laura mote
  • Andrea Busby
  • Dylan Hancock
  • Carly Christian
  • Dylan Hancock

Bull Riding

Lewisville, Idaho native Riley Barg made his way into third place after his 87 point ride on Curley Bill in the sixth performance. Tyler Bingham from Howell, Utah also placed with a score of 84 points.

NameHometownBullScore
Laramie Mosley Palestine, TX Road Warrior 90
Stetson Wright Milford, UT Juicy 88
Riley Barg Lewisville, IDCurley Bill87
Ky Hamilton Mackay, AU Silent Hello 85.5
Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID Majestic Blues 84.5
Jaron Sheehan Centerville, TX Lap Dance 84
Tyler Bingham Howell, UTDJ Casper 84
Jordan Wacey Spears Redding, CA Riggs 84
Garrett Wall Sioux City, IA Riggs 82
Seth Green Minden, NV Rock Salt and Nails 75
Dawson Gleaves 75
T Parker Sour Lake, TX Somebody’s Business 72
Current Standings
  • Riley Bryson
  • Shad Winn
  • Tyler Ray taylor