SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – On Friday, April 8th, the sixth performance of the 2022 San Angelo rodeo took place in the arena of the Foster Communications Coliseum.
Bareback Riding
Friday’s bareback riding cowboys were able to shake up the current standings in their performances. Bradlee Miller of Huntsville, Texas held on to Lady’s Man to score 83 points.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Keenan Reed
|Hayden, CO
|Rising Tide
|86
|Bronc Marriott
|Woods Cross, UT
|Faded Night
|84.5
|Seth Hardwick
|Ranchester, NY
|Dark Secret
|84
|Bradlee Miller
|Huntsville, TX
|Lady’s Man
|84
|Chad Rutherford
|Hillsboro, TX
|Black River
|82
|Gavin French
|College Station, TX
|Squash Blossom Steely Dan
|82
|Mike Solberg
|Sunnynook, AB
|OLS Tub Stevie Knicks
|80.5
|Kody Lamb
|Sherwood Park, AB
|Golden Ticket
|80
|Orin Larsen
|80
|Jacob Raine
|Mount Pleasant, TN
|Coal Thunder
|79
|Trenten Montero
|Winnemucca, NV
|Smooth Criminal
|78.5
|Jacob Lees
|Caldwell, ID
|Lucy Draw
|78
Steer Wrestling
Although no steer wrestlers achieved a time low enough to be placed among the top leaders, Walt Arnold from Coleman, Texas had the fastest time of the night coming in at 4.2 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Walt Arnold
|Coleman, TX
|4.2
|J.D. Struxness
|Milan, MN
|4.6
|Tanner Milan
|Cochrane, AB
|4.87
|Matt Reeves
|Cross Plains, TX
|5.3
|Jesse Brown
|Baker City, OR
|5.46
|Shayde Tree Etherton
|Borden, IN
|7.6
|Skyler Woolls
|Sour Lake, TX
|12.9
Team Roping
Clint Summers and Ross Ashford were able to rope their way into the second-round leaders with a time of 4.1 in Friday’s performance.
|Name
|Hometown
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Nelson Wyatt
|Clanton, AL
|Tyler Worley
|Berryville, AR
|3.5
|Cory Kidd
|Statesville, NC
|Lane Mitchell
|3.8
|Chance Thompson
|Tyson Thompson
|3.8
|Clay Smith
|Broken Bow, OK
|Jade Corkill
|Fallon, NV
|3.9
|Clint Summers
|Lake City, FL
|Ross Ashford
|Lott, TX
|4.1
|Chet Weitz
|London, TX
|Jace Davis
|4.1
|Derrick Begay
|Seba Dalkai, AZ
|Colter Todd
|Willcox, AZ
|4.3
|Tucker Menz
|Boerne, TX
|D.J. Dugger
|4.3
|Tanner James
|Porterville, CA
|Phoenix Everano
|Pendleton, OR
|4.3
Saddle Bronc Riding
Beaver, Utah native Ryder Wright placed a score high enough to make him the new leader of those competing in saddle bronc riders. Wright scored an 89 after his ride on Uptuck. The Wright family has a hold on the top three spots for the 2022 rodeo.
Rusty Wright will likely not ride due to an injury during a separate rodeo.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Ryder Wright
|Beaver, UT
|Uptuck
|89
|Spencer Wright
|Milford, UT
|Get Smart
|88
|Rusty Wright
|Milford, UT
|Manhattan Moon
|85.5
|Allen Boore
|Axtell, UT
|85
|Chase Brooks
|Deer Lodge, MT
|Cliff’s Edge
|84.5
|Statler Wright
|Beaver, UT
|Honeymoon
|84
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|Fox Hole Gunner
|83.5
|Riggin Smith
|Winterset, IA
|Django
|83
|Samuel Kelts
|Millarville, AB
|Mike and Ike
|83
|Creighton Curley
|Allentown, AZ
|Big Surprise
|83
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|Beaver, UT
|82
|Wyatt Casper
|Miami, TX
|Short Knight
|81.5
|Zeke Thurtson
|Big Valley, AB
|California Kiki
|81.5
Tie-down Roping
Tie-down ropers had a difficult time making their way into the leading times. Chance Thiessen of Elk City, Oklahoma ended up with a time of 8.1 seconds after his run. This time placed him among the first-round leaders.
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Tyler Milligan
|Pawhuska, OK
|7.6
|Travis Rogers
|Tuttle, OK
|7.6
|Hudson Wallace
|George West, TX
|7.8
|Dakota Felton
|Mountain Home, TX
|7.8
|Riley Wakefield
|ONeill, NE
|8.0
|Cody McCartney
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|8.1
|Chance Thiessan
|Elk City, OK
|8.1
|Weldon Watson
|Huntsville, TX
|8.2
|Matt Shiozawa
|Chubbuck, ID
|8.2
Barrel Racing
Barrel racers had better luck tonight as a few had a time fast enough to place in with the second-round leaders. Chani Graves from Sulphur Springs, Texas took second place after her 14.19-second run.
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Michelle Alley
|Madisonville, TX
|14.16
|Chani Graves
|Sulphur Springs, TX
|14.19
|Kailee Murdock
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|14.21
|Laura Mote
|Llano, TX
|14.34
|Jennifer Driver
|14.35
|Josey Owens
|Goshen, AL
|14.39
|Destri Davenport
|Escondido, CA
|14.46
|Martha Smith
|14.47
|Carly Christian
|Amarillo, TX
|14.49
|Brandee Hawkins
|14.51
Bull Riding
Lewisville, Idaho native Riley Barg made his way into third place after his 87 point ride on Curley Bill in the sixth performance. Tyler Bingham from Howell, Utah also placed with a score of 84 points.
|Name
|Hometown
|Bull
|Score
|Laramie Mosley
|Palestine, TX
|Road Warrior
|90
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|Juicy
|88
|Riley Barg
|Lewisville, ID
|Curley Bill
|87
|Ky Hamilton
|Mackay, AU
|Silent Hello
|85.5
|Tristen Hutchings
|Monteview, ID
|Majestic Blues
|84.5
|Jaron Sheehan
|Centerville, TX
|Lap Dance
|84
|Tyler Bingham
|Howell, UT
|DJ Casper
|84
|Jordan Wacey Spears
|Redding, CA
|Riggs
|84
|Garrett Wall
|Sioux City, IA
|Riggs
|82
|Seth Green
|Minden, NV
|Rock Salt and Nails
|75
|Dawson Gleaves
|75
|T Parker
|Sour Lake, TX
|Somebody’s Business
|72