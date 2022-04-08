SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The fifth performance of the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo took place at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Bareback Riding

Bronc Marriott of Woods Cross, Utah managed to make his way into second place after his ride on Faded Night Thursday night with 84.5 points. Kody Lamb also made his way into the top riders of the rodeo with a score of 80 points.

NameHometownHorseScore
Keenan ReedHayden, CO Rising Tide 86
Bronc MarriottWoods Cross, UTFaded Night84.5
Seth Hardwick Ranchester, NYDark Secret84
Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TXBlack River 82
Gavin French College Station, TXSquash Blossom Steely Dan 82
Mike Solberg Sunnynook, ABOLS Tubs Stevie Knicks80.5
Kody Lamb Sherwood Park, ABGolden Ticket 80
Jacob LeesCaldwell, IDLucky Draw78
Bill TutorHuntsville, TXBlack Magic 77
Kelby Schneiter Rexburg, IDSunday Stepper 76.5
Dean Thompson Altamont, UTParty Girl 76
Current Standings

Steer Wrestling

Three World Champion Steer Wrestlers competed in Thursday’s steer wrestling round for a chance to qualify for the 2022 Cinch Chute Out. However, no wrestlers managed to get a time low enough to place them in with the top leaders.

Name Hometown Time
Brandon Harrison Port Arthur, TX3.9
Winsten McGrawGill, CO4.3
Stockton GravesAlva, OK4.4
Tyler Pearson Atoka, OK4.5
Tom Uttermark Shawnee, OK6.8
Jacob Edler Alva, OK 11.1
Ty Erickson Helena, MT 13.0
Performance #5 Preliminary Times

Team Roping

In Thursday’s team roping event, three teams were able to rope their calves fast enough to get them in with the first round leaders. Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp topped the standings with a time of 3.7 seconds. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira follows in a close second with a time of 3.7 seconds.

Name HometownNameHometownTime
Cody Snow Los Olive, CAWesley ThorpThrockmorton, TX3.7
Kaleb DriggersHoboken, GAJunior NogueiraPresidente Prude, BR3.8
J.C. Yeahquo Crescent, OKL.J. Yeahquo Crescent, OK3.8
Lightning AguileraAthens, TXColeby Payne Stephenville, TX3.9
Caleb Smidt Sergio Gonzales 4.1
Aaron Tsinigine Tuba City, AZPaul Eave Lonedell, MO 4.2
Dawson Graham Dillon Graham 4.2
Luke Brown Rock Hill, SCHunter KochVernon, TX4.4
First Round Leader Standings

Saddle Bronc Riding

Two saddle bronc riders were able score high enough to land a spot with the riding leaders.

NameHometownHorseScore
Spencer Wright Milford, UTGet Smart88
Rusty Wright Milford, UTManhattan Moon85.5
Allen Boore Axtell, UT85
Statler Wright Beaver, UTHoneymoon 84.4
Riggin Smith Winterset, IADjango83
Samuel KeltsMillarville, ABMike and Ike83
Creighton CurleyAllentown, AZBig Surprise 83
CoBurn BradshawBeaver, UT82
Wyatt CasperMiami, TXShort Knight81.5
Zeke Thurtson Big Valley, ABCalifornia Kiki81.5
Lefty HolmanVisalia, CAReal McCoy80.5
Jake WatsonHudson Hope, BC80.5
Saddle Bronc Riding Leaders

Tie-down Roping

Hudson Wallace of George West, Texas roped in a time fast enough to place him among the first round leaders with a time of 7.8 seconds.

NameHometownTime
Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK7.6
Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK7.6
Hudson WallaceGeorge West, TX7.8
Dakota FeltonMountain Home, TX7.8
Riley Wakefield 8.0
Cody McCartneyOttawa Lake, MI8.1
Weldon Watson 8.2
Matt Shiozawa8.2
First Round Leaders

Barrel Racing

In Thursday’s barrel racing, Jennifer Driver came in with a time of 14.35 seconds to place her in the second round leaders.

NameHometownTime
Michelle AlleyMadisonville, TX14.16
Kailee Murdock Litchfield Park, AZ14.21
Jennifer Driver14.35
Josey OwensGoshen, AL14.39
Destri DavenportEscondido, CA14.46
Martha Smith 14.47
Brandee Hawkins 14.51
Cassidy Champlin 15.54
Taylor Johnson 15.57
Mandy Cupp 14.59
Second Round Leaders

Bull Riding

Thursday’s bull riders had a hard time staying on for the eight seconds it takes to score. Mackay, Australia native Ky Hamilton was able to land a score of 85.5 points after his ride on Silent Hello.

NameHometownBullScore
Laramie Mosley Palestine, TXRoad Warrior90
Stetson Wright Milford, UTJuicy88
Ky Hamilton Mackay, AUSilent Hello 85.5
Tristen Hutchings Monteview, IDMajestic Blues84.5
Jaron Sheehan Centerville, TXLap Dance 84
Jordan Wacey SpearsRedding, CARiggs84
Garrett Wall Sioux City, IARiggs82
Seth GreenMinden, NVRock Salt and Nails 75
Dawson Gleaves 75
T Parker Sour Lake, TXSomebody’s Business 72
Current Standings