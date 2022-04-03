SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The third performance of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo took place at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Saturday night, April 2, 2022.

Bareback Riding

NameHometownHorseScore
Gavin Allen FrenchCollege Station, TXSquash Blossom Steely Dan82.0
Mike SolbergSunnynook, ABOLS Tubs Stevie Knicks80.5
Jacob LeesCaldwell, IDLucky Draw78.0
Bill TutorHuntsville, TXBlack Magic77.0
Strawbs JonesClermont, AUPainted River70.0
Payton Wade LackeyBlanco, TXHometown, Girl70.0

Steer Wrestling

NameHometownTime
Stetson JorgensonBlackfoot, ID3.5
Dirk TavennerRigby, ID3.7
Clayton HassWeatherford, TX3.9
Payden McEntyreDouglas, WY3.9
Tucker AllenOak View, CA4.3
Jacob TalleyKeatchie, LA13.5
Justin SchafferHallsville, TXNT
Bridger ChambersStevensville, MTNT
Dakota ChampionBuffalo, TXNT

Team Roping

NameHometownNameHometownTime
Derrick BegaySeba Delkai, AZColter ToddWillcox, AX4.6
Clay SmithBroken Bow, OKJade CorkillFallon, NV9.6
Todd ArthurNavasota, TXBrady Lee McDonaldCollege Station, TX11.3
Nicholas LinthicumSan Angelo, TXCole HeltonSterling City, TXNT
Curry KirchnerAmes, OKReagan WardEdmond, OKNT
Reno Cash StoebnerStephenville, TXSeth JonesDecatur, TXNT
Ryne HuttonBoerne, TXSkeeter HillScottsdale, AZNT

Saddle Bronc Riding

NameHometownHorseScore
Spencer WrightMilford, UTGet Smart88.0
Rusty WrightMilford, UTManhattan Moon85.5
Statler Ray WrightBeaver, UTHoneymoon84.0
Samuel KeltsMillarville, ABMike & Ike83.0
Clay HutchinsSpringville, UT71.5
Eli HershbergerSulphur Springs, TXLittle Sister65.0
Chance BarrasYellowhead count, ABSmoke on the WaterNS
Jake BurwashNanton, ABSpur StrapNS
Chris WilliamsGreybull, WYCandy AliceNS

Tie-down Roping

NameHometownTime
Marcos CostaIreama, BR7.5
Corie SolomonPrarie View, TX7.9
J.D. McCuistionCollinsville, TX8.2
Luke PotterMaple City, KS8.6
Taylor SantosCreston, CA9.5
Matt ShiozawaChubbock, ID11.0
Weldon WatsonHuntsville, TX12.6
Shad MayfieldClovis, NMNT
Bo PickettCaldwell, IDNT
Stetson VestChildress, TXNT

Barrel Racing

NameHometownTime
Kailee MurdockLitchfield Park, AZ14.21
Josey OwensGoshen, AL14.39
Destri DavenportEscondido, CA14.46
Caroline BoucherAubrey, TX14.71
Carly TaylorAndersonville, TN14.87
Tami SemasWeatherford, TX14.91
Codi HarmanWhitesboro, TX14.92
Charlie JohnsonGiddings, TX17.75
Taycie MatthewsWynne, AR19.34
Zoe BramanVictoria, TXNT

Bull Riding

NameHometownBullScore
Stetson WrightMilford, UTJuicy88.0
Garret WallSioux City, IARiggs82.0
Seth GreenMinden, NVRock Salt and Nails77.0