SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The third performance of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo took place at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Saturday night, April 2, 2022.

Bareback Riding

Name Hometown Horse Score Gavin Allen French College Station, TX Squash Blossom Steely Dan 82.0 Mike Solberg Sunnynook, AB OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks 80.5 Jacob Lees Caldwell, ID Lucky Draw 78.0 Bill Tutor Huntsville, TX Black Magic 77.0 Strawbs Jones Clermont, AU Painted River 70.0 Payton Wade Lackey Blanco, TX Hometown, Girl 70.0

Steer Wrestling

Name Hometown Time Stetson Jorgenson Blackfoot, ID 3.5 Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID 3.7 Clayton Hass Weatherford, TX 3.9 Payden McEntyre Douglas, WY 3.9 Tucker Allen Oak View, CA 4.3 Jacob Talley Keatchie, LA 13.5 Justin Schaffer Hallsville, TX NT Bridger Chambers Stevensville, MT NT Dakota Champion Buffalo, TX NT

Team Roping

Name Hometown Name Hometown Time Derrick Begay Seba Delkai, AZ Colter Todd Willcox, AX 4.6 Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK Jade Corkill Fallon, NV 9.6 Todd Arthur Navasota, TX Brady Lee McDonald College Station, TX 11.3 Nicholas Linthicum San Angelo, TX Cole Helton Sterling City, TX NT Curry Kirchner Ames, OK Reagan Ward Edmond, OK NT Reno Cash Stoebner Stephenville, TX Seth Jones Decatur, TX NT Ryne Hutton Boerne, TX Skeeter Hill Scottsdale, AZ NT

Saddle Bronc Riding

Name Hometown Horse Score Spencer Wright Milford, UT Get Smart 88.0 Rusty Wright Milford, UT Manhattan Moon 85.5 Statler Ray Wright Beaver, UT Honeymoon 84.0 Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike & Ike 83.0 Clay Hutchins Springville, UT 71.5 Eli Hershberger Sulphur Springs, TX Little Sister 65.0 Chance Barras Yellowhead count, AB Smoke on the Water NS Jake Burwash Nanton, AB Spur Strap NS Chris Williams Greybull, WY Candy Alice NS

Tie-down Roping

Name Hometown Time Marcos Costa Ireama, BR 7.5 Corie Solomon Prarie View, TX 7.9 J.D. McCuistion Collinsville, TX 8.2 Luke Potter Maple City, KS 8.6 Taylor Santos Creston, CA 9.5 Matt Shiozawa Chubbock, ID 11.0 Weldon Watson Huntsville, TX 12.6 Shad Mayfield Clovis, NM NT Bo Pickett Caldwell, ID NT Stetson Vest Childress, TX NT

Barrel Racing

Name Hometown Time Kailee Murdock Litchfield Park, AZ 14.21 Josey Owens Goshen, AL 14.39 Destri Davenport Escondido, CA 14.46 Caroline Boucher Aubrey, TX 14.71 Carly Taylor Andersonville, TN 14.87 Tami Semas Weatherford, TX 14.91 Codi Harman Whitesboro, TX 14.92 Charlie Johnson Giddings, TX 17.75 Taycie Matthews Wynne, AR 19.34 Zoe Braman Victoria, TX NT

Bull Riding