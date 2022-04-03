SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The third performance of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo took place at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Saturday night, April 2, 2022.
Bareback Riding
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Gavin Allen French
|College Station, TX
|Squash Blossom Steely Dan
|82.0
|Mike Solberg
|Sunnynook, AB
|OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks
|80.5
|Jacob Lees
|Caldwell, ID
|Lucky Draw
|78.0
|Bill Tutor
|Huntsville, TX
|Black Magic
|77.0
|Strawbs Jones
|Clermont, AU
|Painted River
|70.0
|Payton Wade Lackey
|Blanco, TX
|Hometown, Girl
|70.0
Steer Wrestling
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Stetson Jorgenson
|Blackfoot, ID
|3.5
|Dirk Tavenner
|Rigby, ID
|3.7
|Clayton Hass
|Weatherford, TX
|3.9
|Payden McEntyre
|Douglas, WY
|3.9
|Tucker Allen
|Oak View, CA
|4.3
|Jacob Talley
|Keatchie, LA
|13.5
|Justin Schaffer
|Hallsville, TX
|NT
|Bridger Chambers
|Stevensville, MT
|NT
|Dakota Champion
|Buffalo, TX
|NT
Team Roping
|Name
|Hometown
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Derrick Begay
|Seba Delkai, AZ
|Colter Todd
|Willcox, AX
|4.6
|Clay Smith
|Broken Bow, OK
|Jade Corkill
|Fallon, NV
|9.6
|Todd Arthur
|Navasota, TX
|Brady Lee McDonald
|College Station, TX
|11.3
|Nicholas Linthicum
|San Angelo, TX
|Cole Helton
|Sterling City, TX
|NT
|Curry Kirchner
|Ames, OK
|Reagan Ward
|Edmond, OK
|NT
|Reno Cash Stoebner
|Stephenville, TX
|Seth Jones
|Decatur, TX
|NT
|Ryne Hutton
|Boerne, TX
|Skeeter Hill
|Scottsdale, AZ
|NT
Saddle Bronc Riding
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Spencer Wright
|Milford, UT
|Get Smart
|88.0
|Rusty Wright
|Milford, UT
|Manhattan Moon
|85.5
|Statler Ray Wright
|Beaver, UT
|Honeymoon
|84.0
|Samuel Kelts
|Millarville, AB
|Mike & Ike
|83.0
|Clay Hutchins
|Springville, UT
|71.5
|Eli Hershberger
|Sulphur Springs, TX
|Little Sister
|65.0
|Chance Barras
|Yellowhead count, AB
|Smoke on the Water
|NS
|Jake Burwash
|Nanton, AB
|Spur Strap
|NS
|Chris Williams
|Greybull, WY
|Candy Alice
|NS
Tie-down Roping
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Marcos Costa
|Ireama, BR
|7.5
|Corie Solomon
|Prarie View, TX
|7.9
|J.D. McCuistion
|Collinsville, TX
|8.2
|Luke Potter
|Maple City, KS
|8.6
|Taylor Santos
|Creston, CA
|9.5
|Matt Shiozawa
|Chubbock, ID
|11.0
|Weldon Watson
|Huntsville, TX
|12.6
|Shad Mayfield
|Clovis, NM
|NT
|Bo Pickett
|Caldwell, ID
|NT
|Stetson Vest
|Childress, TX
|NT
Barrel Racing
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Kailee Murdock
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|14.21
|Josey Owens
|Goshen, AL
|14.39
|Destri Davenport
|Escondido, CA
|14.46
|Caroline Boucher
|Aubrey, TX
|14.71
|Carly Taylor
|Andersonville, TN
|14.87
|Tami Semas
|Weatherford, TX
|14.91
|Codi Harman
|Whitesboro, TX
|14.92
|Charlie Johnson
|Giddings, TX
|17.75
|Taycie Matthews
|Wynne, AR
|19.34
|Zoe Braman
|Victoria, TX
|NT
Bull Riding
|Name
|Hometown
|Bull
|Score
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|Juicy
|88.0
|Garret Wall
|Sioux City, IA
|Riggs
|82.0
|Seth Green
|Minden, NV
|Rock Salt and Nails
|77.0