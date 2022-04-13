SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo entered its third and final week with performance 10 at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

To start the night, bareback rider Luke Thrash of Bastrop, LA scored an 84.5 on Worth the Whiskey that landed him in the top 12. In order to compete in the finals on Friday, April 15th, riders must score 82 points or more.

Bunker, LA native Gavin Soileau topped Wednesday night’s steer wrestling with a time of 3.8 seconds. Tyler Waguespack followed Soileau with a run time of 3.9 seconds. Both men will get a chance at a second run to qualify for the finals.

Team ropers Quinn Kesler and Caleb Hendrix roped in a time of 4.5 seconds in Wednesday’s performance. Chad Masters and Cory Petska also came in with a time of 4.9 seconds.

Saddle bronc riders had a hard time achieving an eight-second ride. Three of the nine riders were able to stay on long enough to score, however, their scores did not land them in the top 12. Ben Andersen of Rocky Mountain H, AB led the night with an 81.5 point score on Country Grammer.

In Wednesday’s tie-down roping competition, two cowboys were able to make their way into the leader board after their runs. Kase Bacque of Huntsville, TX worked his way to a time of 7.7 seconds. Turf Case Cooper from Decatur, TX was not far behind with a 7.8-second run.

Barrel racers took to the dirt again in the 10th performance for a chance to compete in the finals on Friday. Wednesday’s cowgirls shook up the leader board after their runs. Shelley Morgan of Eustace, TX and McKenzie Morgan of Stephenville, TX lead tonight’s runs with 14.31 second runs. Dublin, TX native Tasha Wells finished with a 14.37-second ride followed by Brittany Tonozzi from Lampasas, TX with a 14.40-second ride. Cheyenne Wimberley, also from Stephenville, made her way to the top 12 with a time of 14.41 seconds.

Wednesday night’s bull riders had better luck during their rides. Parker Breding from Edgar, MT made his way into the leader board with an 83-point ride on Deplorable. Toby Collins also landed a spot in the top 12 with an 80.5-point ride.

KSAN’s Senora Scott also interviewed Dakota Warnken, a bull rider, during the KSAN 10 p.m. show.