SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The San Angelo Rodeo is underway with the second day of slack events being held on Wednesday, March 30.

Hundreds of tie-down ropers and steer wrestlers from across the county gathered at Foster Communications Coliseum to compete in the second round of the slack events.

Slack is held to accommodate all the timed event competitors due to the limited number of those who can compete in the rodeo performances. Contestants compete for the fastest times in each round for a share of the prize money and to compete in the Professional Rodeo and Cowboy Association finals here in San Angelo.

“The top 30 from last year in the PRCA and the top 10 this year automatically qualify,” said Parks Tucker, Rodeo Pickup Man and Volunteer at the San Angelo Rodeo. “So what we do in this slack is we will take the top ten and they will move on also.”

The first performances in this year’s San Angelo Rodeo are scheduled for the evening of Friday, March 31.