SAN ANGELO, Texas – If you have not heard yet, the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo is underway and is hosting its largest carnival yet.

The Western Shamrock Carnival has brought in their Talley Amusements rides to the Fairgrounds of the rodeo this year. Some of the rides for this year include the Iron Dragon rollercoaster, Alien Abduction, two ferris wheels, The Helix, a petting zoo and the Midway.

This year the carnival opened on April 1st and will remain open until April 17th, the day after the Cinch Chute Out.

One-day unlimited ride armbands will be $35 Monday through Friday and $50 on Saturday, Sunday and Good Friday.

There is also an entrance fee at the gate to enter the fairgrounds. Those that have purchased an unlimited ride armband or have a rodeo ticket will be admitted for free. The entrance fee for adults is $8 and $5 for children 11 and under.