SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It was a wild night in the Foster Communications Coliseum during the eighth performance of the 91st annual San Angelo Rodeo.

Local hero Joel Braden Harris roped his way into the finals with a second tie-down run at 8.3. During the first round, he got an 8.7, making him 17.0 on two runs.

Here is a look at some of the action that took place during the San Angelo Rodeo on April 8:

A cowboy leaned against a red pad that says “San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo’ that is located above the chutes. The cowboy faces the crowd, with his back turned to the camera.

Joel Braden Harris during his second tie-down run on April 8. The lasso is loose around the calves neck as Harris leans to get off his horse after throwing his rope.

Joel Braden Harris gathering the legs of a black calf during his second run of toe down on April 8.

Stetson Wright competing in saddle bronc during the eighth performance of the San Angelo Rodeo. He is riding Wild River of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo.

Saddle bronc rider Ryder Sanford on the back of Doole Mission during the San Angelo Rodeo.

A bronc raring up in the chutes, putting one of its legs over the top rail as cowboys prepared for their turns.

Haven Meged during tie-down roping. The black calf runs as Meged throws his lasso to rope the steer.

Kyle Luca stepping over a calf as he grabs one of its front legs during tie-down.