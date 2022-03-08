SAN ANGELO, Texas – The first performance of this year’s San Angelo Rodeo is almost a month away and a record number of people are buying tickets for this year’s shows.

When tickets went on sale online at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Rodeo officials say some two-thousand people were on the San Angelo Rodeo website to get tickets.

Brittni Kaczyk, Senior Manager with the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, says the company that operates the website, and provides ticket sales, worked quickly to fix problems with the website Monday. She also says they sold a record number of tickets on the first day of online sales.

Currently, only single seats are available for the PRCA Final, Cinch Chute-Out and X-Treme Bull performances.

Kaczyk said the number of tickets that can be purchased online are limited and they can only guarantee tickets purchased on sanangelorodeo.com or from the Foster Communication Coliseum’s Box Office. The Coliseum’s Box Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo staff say for people to beware from buying tickets on other websites, and to be sure to check to make sure the seats exist as staff has been made aware that there are multiple fake tickets being resold online.

According to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, “The fake tickets may come through unverified websites (ticketsonsale.com, etc.) or even fake accounts on Facebook. If you are going to purchase tickets from a reseller, please make sure you get proof of purchase and verify that the seat you are purchasing actually exists in the Coliseum.”

You can find a layout of the Foster Communication Coliseum’s Seating Chart on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association’s website.

ADA or handicapped seats are only being sold at the Foster Communication Coliseum’s Box Office.