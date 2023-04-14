SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The sun is setting on the city’s beloved rodeo as the finals took place at the Foster Communication Coliseum on Friday, April 14. With that, we see many cowboys and cowgirls leave the Concho Valley with green in their pockets. Check out below for the final rounds to see who leaves San Angelo winners.

NOTE: All statistics are provided by the San Angelo Rodeo

Bareback Riding

Final Round

Place Rider Horse Score Money Won 1st Leighton Berry Cajun Queen 88.5 $1,650 2nd Andy Gingerich Freckle Frog 88.0 $1,250 3rd Shane O’Connell Vegas Confused 87.5 $900 4th Luke Thrash Dirty Jacket 86.5 $600 5th Jacek Lane Frost Worth The Whiskey 86.0 $350 6th Jess Pope Delta Hawk 85.5 $250 T-7th Richmond Champion Good Time Charlie 84.5 Clayton Biglow Shady Nights 84.5 9th Bronc Marriott New Scarlett 82.5 Orin Larsen Straight Jacket N/A

Final Results

Place Rider Score Money Won T-1st Leighton Berry 175.5 $6.686 Andy Gigerich 175.5 $6,686 3rd Luke Thrash 175.0 $4,289 4th Shane O’Connell 173.5 $2,775 5th Jess Pope 172.5 $1,766 T6th Jacek Frost 170.5 $1,135 Clayton Biglow 170.5 $1,135 8th Richmond Champion 169.0 $757

Steer Wrestling

Final Round

Place Wrestler Time (seconds) Money Won 1st Jay Williamson 3.7 $1,760 T-2nd Jesse Brown 4.0 $1,415 Talon Roseland 4.0 $1,415 4th Tyler Pearson 4.1 $1,071 5th Eli Lord 4.3 $842 6th Cash Robb 4.4 $612 7th Cody Devers 5.0 $383 8th Jacob Talley 5.2 $153

Final Results

Place Wrestler Time (seconds) Money Won 1st Jay Williamson 12.1 $9,795 2nd Jesse Brown 12.3 $8,514 T-3rd Talon Roseland 12.5 $6,601 T-3rd Eli Lord 12.5 $6,601 T-5th Tyler Pearson 13.0 $4,046 T-5th Cash Robb 13.0 $4,046 7th Cody Devers 13.2 $2,129 8th Jacob Talley 13.7 $852

Tie-Down Roping

Final Round

Place Roper Time (seconds) Money Won 1st Cody Waldrop 7.9 $1.990 2nd Westyn Hughes 8.2 $1,730 T-3rd Trevor Hale 8.4 $1,341 Justin Smith 8.4 $1,341 5th J.T. Adamson 8.9 $952 6th Brushton Minton 9.3 $692 7th Chase Webster 9.6 $433 8th Ty Harris 10.1 $173

Final Results

Place Roper Time (seconds) Money Won 1st Justin Smith 23.7 $10,530 T-2nd Cody Waldrop 24.7 $8,470 T-2nd J.T. Adamson 24.7 $8,470 4th Trevor Hale 24.9 $6,410 5th Westyn Hughes 25.2 $5,036 6th Brush Minton 25.9 $3,663 7th Chase Webster 26.6 $2,289 8th Ty Harris 27.1 $916

Saddle Bronc Riding

Final Round

Place Rider Horse Score Money Won 1st Dawson Hay Secret Agent 89.0 T-2nd Tanner Butner Tickles Pink 87.0 Cash Wilson Painted Bunny 87.0 T-4th Jacobs Crawley Rivers Ghost 84.5 Wyatt Casper In The Lou 84.5 6th Ryder Wright Heaven On Earth 78.0 Brody Cress Fire Freckles N/A Sage Newman Tony Hawk N/A Ian Forbes McGivney Pow Wow Nights N/A Ben Andersen Watch The Night N/A Statler Wright Dirty Roots N/A

Team Roping Championship Round

Place Ropers Time (seconds) Purse 1st L.J. Yeahquo/J.C. Yeahquo 3.9 2nd Trey Yates/Chad Masters 4.1 3rd McCray Profili/McCoy Profili 4.3 T-4th Tanner James/Jason Johe 4.4 Corey Hendrick/Garrett Tonozzi 4.4 6th Caleb Green/Tanner Green 4.5 7th Chris Francis/Cade Passig 4.7 Kaden Profili/Ty Arnold N/A Buddy Hawkins/Andrew Ward N/A Max Kutler/Tyler Magnus N/A Wyatt Cox/Jaxson Tucker N/A Kollin Vonhan/Jake Clay N/A

Barrel Racing Finals

Place Rider Time (seconds) Purse 1st Lindsey Sears 13.88 2nd Kassie Mowry 14.00 3rd Hailey Kinsel 14.04 4th Dona Kay Rule 14.12 5th Kelly Allen 14.19 6th Timber Allenbrand 14.27 7th Emily Beisel 14.31 8th Jimmie Smith-Tew 14.34 9th Shelley Morgan 14.45 10th Taycie Matthews 14.54 11th Ilyssa Riley 19.25 12th Summer Kosel 19.46

Bull Riding Finals

Place Rider Bull Score Purse Ernie Courson Jr. Midnight Special 89.0 Cody Teel Midnight Rider 87.5 Coy Pollmeier Smokin Again 86.0 Deklan Garland Pendelton Punchline 86.0 Trey Benton III Donie Flash N/A Colton Kelly Pegasus N/A Josh Frost Oklahoma Smoke Show N/A Koby Radley Time Bomb N/A Jestyn Woodward Justified N/A JC Mortensen Quick Wick N/A Colby Demo Twilight Zone N/A

The San Angelo Rodeo concludes on Saturday, April 15 with the Cinch Chute Out scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum.