SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The sun is setting on the city’s beloved rodeo as the finals took place at the Foster Communication Coliseum on Friday, April 14. With that, we see many cowboys and cowgirls leave the Concho Valley with green in their pockets. Check out below for the final rounds to see who leaves San Angelo winners.

NOTE: All statistics are provided by the San Angelo Rodeo

Bareback Riding

Final Round

PlaceRiderHorseScoreMoney Won
1stLeighton BerryCajun Queen88.5$1,650
2ndAndy GingerichFreckle Frog88.0$1,250
3rdShane O’ConnellVegas Confused87.5$900
4thLuke ThrashDirty Jacket86.5$600
5thJacek Lane FrostWorth The Whiskey86.0$350
6thJess PopeDelta Hawk85.5$250
T-7thRichmond ChampionGood Time Charlie84.5
Clayton BiglowShady Nights84.5
9thBronc MarriottNew Scarlett82.5
Orin LarsenStraight JacketN/A

Final Results

PlaceRiderScoreMoney Won
T-1stLeighton Berry175.5$6.686
Andy Gigerich175.5$6,686
3rdLuke Thrash175.0$4,289
4thShane O’Connell173.5$2,775
5thJess Pope172.5$1,766
T6thJacek Frost170.5$1,135
Clayton Biglow170.5$1,135
8thRichmond Champion169.0$757

Steer Wrestling

Final Round

PlaceWrestlerTime (seconds)Money Won
1stJay Williamson3.7$1,760
T-2ndJesse Brown4.0$1,415
Talon Roseland4.0$1,415
4thTyler Pearson4.1$1,071
5thEli Lord4.3$842
6thCash Robb4.4$612
7thCody Devers5.0$383
8thJacob Talley5.2$153

Final Results

PlaceWrestlerTime (seconds)Money Won
1stJay Williamson12.1$9,795
2ndJesse Brown12.3$8,514
T-3rdTalon Roseland12.5$6,601
T-3rdEli Lord12.5$6,601
T-5thTyler Pearson13.0$4,046
T-5thCash Robb13.0$4,046
7thCody Devers13.2$2,129
8thJacob Talley13.7$852

Tie-Down Roping

Final Round

PlaceRoperTime (seconds)Money Won
1stCody Waldrop7.9$1.990
2ndWestyn Hughes8.2$1,730
T-3rdTrevor Hale8.4$1,341
Justin Smith8.4$1,341
5thJ.T. Adamson8.9$952
6thBrushton Minton9.3$692
7thChase Webster9.6$433
8thTy Harris10.1$173

Final Results

PlaceRoperTime (seconds)Money Won
1stJustin Smith23.7$10,530
T-2ndCody Waldrop24.7$8,470
T-2ndJ.T. Adamson24.7$8,470
4thTrevor Hale24.9$6,410
5thWestyn Hughes25.2$5,036
6thBrush Minton25.9$3,663
7thChase Webster26.6$2,289
8thTy Harris27.1$916

Saddle Bronc Riding

Final Round

PlaceRiderHorseScoreMoney Won
1stDawson HaySecret Agent89.0
T-2ndTanner ButnerTickles Pink87.0
Cash WilsonPainted Bunny87.0
T-4thJacobs CrawleyRivers Ghost84.5
Wyatt CasperIn The Lou84.5
6thRyder WrightHeaven On Earth78.0
Brody CressFire FrecklesN/A
Sage NewmanTony HawkN/A
Ian Forbes McGivneyPow Wow NightsN/A
Ben AndersenWatch The NightN/A
Statler WrightDirty RootsN/A

Team Roping Championship Round

PlaceRopersTime (seconds)Purse
1stL.J. Yeahquo/J.C. Yeahquo3.9
2ndTrey Yates/Chad Masters4.1
3rdMcCray Profili/McCoy Profili4.3
T-4thTanner James/Jason Johe4.4
Corey Hendrick/Garrett Tonozzi4.4
6thCaleb Green/Tanner Green4.5
7thChris Francis/Cade Passig4.7
Kaden Profili/Ty ArnoldN/A
Buddy Hawkins/Andrew WardN/A
Max Kutler/Tyler MagnusN/A
Wyatt Cox/Jaxson TuckerN/A
Kollin Vonhan/Jake ClayN/A

Barrel Racing Finals

PlaceRiderTime (seconds)Purse
1stLindsey Sears13.88
2ndKassie Mowry14.00
3rdHailey Kinsel14.04
4thDona Kay Rule14.12
5thKelly Allen14.19
6thTimber Allenbrand14.27
7thEmily Beisel14.31
8thJimmie Smith-Tew14.34
9thShelley Morgan14.45
10thTaycie Matthews14.54
11thIlyssa Riley19.25
12thSummer Kosel19.46

Bull Riding Finals

PlaceRiderBullScorePurse
Ernie Courson Jr.Midnight Special89.0
Cody TeelMidnight Rider87.5
Coy PollmeierSmokin Again86.0
Deklan GarlandPendelton Punchline86.0
Trey Benton IIIDonie FlashN/A
Colton KellyPegasusN/A
Josh FrostOklahoma Smoke ShowN/A
Koby RadleyTime BombN/A
Jestyn WoodwardJustifiedN/A
JC MortensenQuick WickN/A
Colby DemoTwilight ZoneN/A

The San Angelo Rodeo concludes on Saturday, April 15 with the Cinch Chute Out scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum.