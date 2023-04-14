SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The sun is setting on the city’s beloved rodeo as the finals took place at the Foster Communication Coliseum on Friday, April 14. With that, we see many cowboys and cowgirls leave the Concho Valley with green in their pockets. Check out below for the final rounds to see who leaves San Angelo winners.
NOTE: All statistics are provided by the San Angelo Rodeo
Bareback Riding
Final Round
|Place
|Rider
|Horse
|Score
|Money Won
|1st
|Leighton Berry
|Cajun Queen
|88.5
|$1,650
|2nd
|Andy Gingerich
|Freckle Frog
|88.0
|$1,250
|3rd
|Shane O’Connell
|Vegas Confused
|87.5
|$900
|4th
|Luke Thrash
|Dirty Jacket
|86.5
|$600
|5th
|Jacek Lane Frost
|Worth The Whiskey
|86.0
|$350
|6th
|Jess Pope
|Delta Hawk
|85.5
|$250
|T-7th
|Richmond Champion
|Good Time Charlie
|84.5
|Clayton Biglow
|Shady Nights
|84.5
|9th
|Bronc Marriott
|New Scarlett
|82.5
|Orin Larsen
|Straight Jacket
|N/A
Final Results
|Place
|Rider
|Score
|Money Won
|T-1st
|Leighton Berry
|175.5
|$6.686
|Andy Gigerich
|175.5
|$6,686
|3rd
|Luke Thrash
|175.0
|$4,289
|4th
|Shane O’Connell
|173.5
|$2,775
|5th
|Jess Pope
|172.5
|$1,766
|T6th
|Jacek Frost
|170.5
|$1,135
|Clayton Biglow
|170.5
|$1,135
|8th
|Richmond Champion
|169.0
|$757
Steer Wrestling
Final Round
|Place
|Wrestler
|Time (seconds)
|Money Won
|1st
|Jay Williamson
|3.7
|$1,760
|T-2nd
|Jesse Brown
|4.0
|$1,415
|Talon Roseland
|4.0
|$1,415
|4th
|Tyler Pearson
|4.1
|$1,071
|5th
|Eli Lord
|4.3
|$842
|6th
|Cash Robb
|4.4
|$612
|7th
|Cody Devers
|5.0
|$383
|8th
|Jacob Talley
|5.2
|$153
Final Results
|Place
|Wrestler
|Time (seconds)
|Money Won
|1st
|Jay Williamson
|12.1
|$9,795
|2nd
|Jesse Brown
|12.3
|$8,514
|T-3rd
|Talon Roseland
|12.5
|$6,601
|T-3rd
|Eli Lord
|12.5
|$6,601
|T-5th
|Tyler Pearson
|13.0
|$4,046
|T-5th
|Cash Robb
|13.0
|$4,046
|7th
|Cody Devers
|13.2
|$2,129
|8th
|Jacob Talley
|13.7
|$852
Tie-Down Roping
Final Round
|Place
|Roper
|Time (seconds)
|Money Won
|1st
|Cody Waldrop
|7.9
|$1.990
|2nd
|Westyn Hughes
|8.2
|$1,730
|T-3rd
|Trevor Hale
|8.4
|$1,341
|Justin Smith
|8.4
|$1,341
|5th
|J.T. Adamson
|8.9
|$952
|6th
|Brushton Minton
|9.3
|$692
|7th
|Chase Webster
|9.6
|$433
|8th
|Ty Harris
|10.1
|$173
Final Results
|Place
|Roper
|Time (seconds)
|Money Won
|1st
|Justin Smith
|23.7
|$10,530
|T-2nd
|Cody Waldrop
|24.7
|$8,470
|T-2nd
|J.T. Adamson
|24.7
|$8,470
|4th
|Trevor Hale
|24.9
|$6,410
|5th
|Westyn Hughes
|25.2
|$5,036
|6th
|Brush Minton
|25.9
|$3,663
|7th
|Chase Webster
|26.6
|$2,289
|8th
|Ty Harris
|27.1
|$916
Saddle Bronc Riding
Final Round
|Place
|Rider
|Horse
|Score
|Money Won
|1st
|Dawson Hay
|Secret Agent
|89.0
|T-2nd
|Tanner Butner
|Tickles Pink
|87.0
|Cash Wilson
|Painted Bunny
|87.0
|T-4th
|Jacobs Crawley
|Rivers Ghost
|84.5
|Wyatt Casper
|In The Lou
|84.5
|6th
|Ryder Wright
|Heaven On Earth
|78.0
|Brody Cress
|Fire Freckles
|N/A
|Sage Newman
|Tony Hawk
|N/A
|Ian Forbes McGivney
|Pow Wow Nights
|N/A
|Ben Andersen
|Watch The Night
|N/A
|Statler Wright
|Dirty Roots
|N/A
Team Roping Championship Round
|Place
|Ropers
|Time (seconds)
|Purse
|1st
|L.J. Yeahquo/J.C. Yeahquo
|3.9
|2nd
|Trey Yates/Chad Masters
|4.1
|3rd
|McCray Profili/McCoy Profili
|4.3
|T-4th
|Tanner James/Jason Johe
|4.4
|Corey Hendrick/Garrett Tonozzi
|4.4
|6th
|Caleb Green/Tanner Green
|4.5
|7th
|Chris Francis/Cade Passig
|4.7
|Kaden Profili/Ty Arnold
|N/A
|Buddy Hawkins/Andrew Ward
|N/A
|Max Kutler/Tyler Magnus
|N/A
|Wyatt Cox/Jaxson Tucker
|N/A
|Kollin Vonhan/Jake Clay
|N/A
Barrel Racing Finals
|Place
|Rider
|Time (seconds)
|Purse
|1st
|Lindsey Sears
|13.88
|2nd
|Kassie Mowry
|14.00
|3rd
|Hailey Kinsel
|14.04
|4th
|Dona Kay Rule
|14.12
|5th
|Kelly Allen
|14.19
|6th
|Timber Allenbrand
|14.27
|7th
|Emily Beisel
|14.31
|8th
|Jimmie Smith-Tew
|14.34
|9th
|Shelley Morgan
|14.45
|10th
|Taycie Matthews
|14.54
|11th
|Ilyssa Riley
|19.25
|12th
|Summer Kosel
|19.46
Bull Riding Finals
|Place
|Rider
|Bull
|Score
|Purse
|Ernie Courson Jr.
|Midnight Special
|89.0
|Cody Teel
|Midnight Rider
|87.5
|Coy Pollmeier
|Smokin Again
|86.0
|Deklan Garland
|Pendelton Punchline
|86.0
|Trey Benton III
|Donie Flash
|N/A
|Colton Kelly
|Pegasus
|N/A
|Josh Frost
|Oklahoma Smoke Show
|N/A
|Koby Radley
|Time Bomb
|N/A
|Jestyn Woodward
|Justified
|N/A
|JC Mortensen
|Quick Wick
|N/A
|Colby Demo
|Twilight Zone
|N/A
The San Angelo Rodeo concludes on Saturday, April 15 with the Cinch Chute Out scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum.