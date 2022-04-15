SAN ANGELO, TX (KLST/KSAN) – Thousands of people gathered in the Foster Communications Coliseum for the finals of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo on Friday, April 15th.

Throughout 11 performances, over the span of three weeks, contestants competed for the top spots. The top twelve times and scores came back to compete for the titles and purse money of the San Angelo Rodeo.

Here are the preliminary results:

Bareback Riding

In the finals for bareback riding, 19-year-old Hayden, CO native Keenan Reed Hayes took home the title. In Friday’s ride, Hayes scored a 90-point ride on Pickett Company’s Night Crawler. In two rides, Hayes scored a total of 176 points.

Tim O’Connell from Zwingli, IA came in second with a 89.5 point ride on NFR horse New Scarlet. O’Connell scored 174.5 points on two rides at the San Angelo Rodeo.

Steer Wrestling

Dakota Eldridge from Elko, NV won the San Angelo Rodeo Steer Wrestling Title with a 3.5-second run on Friday night. He totaled 11.1-seconds in three rounds, placing him in first.

Team Roping

In Fridays team roping finals, Derrick Begay of Sheba Dalkai, AZ and Colter Todd of Wilcox, AZ secured their first place positions with three runs totaling of 12.8-seconds. They roped in a time of 3.9 durning final night.

Lightning Aguilera from Athens, TX and Coleby Payne from Stephenville, TX came in second with a total run time of 13.6-seconds.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Saddle Bronc riders also entered the arena for finals night. From Milford, UT, Spencer Wright held on for a 83-point ride on NFR horse Stacked Deck.

Ryder Wright, Spencer’s nephew, followed in second with two rides equalling 175 points.

Tie-Down Roping

In tie-down roping finals, two cowboys tied for first place. Tuf Cooper from Decatur, TX and Tyler Milligan from Pawhuska, OK both had 23.5-seconds on three runs.

San Angelo’s Ty Harris came in third after Cooper and Milligan with three runs equalling 24.1-seconds.

Barrel Racing

Dona Kay Rule of Minco, OK took her first place position in the finals with a 13.96-second run. During the San Angelo Rodeo, she made three runs totaling 43.72-seconds.

Fort Myers, FL native Margo Crowther came in second with three runs equalling 44.24-seconds.

Bull Riding

Bull riders helped wrap up the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo.

Toby Collins from Stephenville, TX was the only cowboy to hold on for the 8-second ride. He rode DJ Casper from Lancaster and Jones for an 86-point ride. Collins ended with 166.5 total points on two rides during the duration of the San Angelo Rodeo.