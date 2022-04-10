SAN ANGELO, Texas – Thirty of the best bull riders in the world competed in the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo Extreme Bull performance on Sunday, April 10th in the Foster Communications Coliseum.

All thirty riders tried to hold on for the eight-second ride for a chance to ride again in the short ride round. Eleven of the thirty made their first rides, but only ten were taken into the final round.

Name HometownBull Score
Trevor Kastner Roff, OKMarbrol Man 86.5
Ky Hamilton Mackay, AUNight Prowler85
Grayson ColeFredonia, PAAmish Burnout 84.5
Parker Breding Edgar, MTUpper Cut84.5
Sage Kimzey Salado, TXWrong Turn 83.5
Tristen Hutchings Monteview, IDSuicide Solution83.5
Hayes Weight Goshen, UTBig R82.5
Trey Kimzey Banner, WYThis Is It78.5
Tyler Bingham Howell, UT Assult an Battery 78
Luke Mast 76
Jack GilmoreIronton, MDGame Day 74

Those that had the top ten highest scores rode for a second time for a chance at the extreme bulls buckle and a $30,000 purse.

Of the ten, only two men made the eight-second ride.

Name HometownBullScore
Ky Hamilton Mackay, AU Time Bomb90.5
Parker Breding Edgar, MT 86