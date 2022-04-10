SAN ANGELO, Texas – Thirty of the best bull riders in the world competed in the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo Extreme Bull performance on Sunday, April 10th in the Foster Communications Coliseum.

All thirty riders tried to hold on for the eight-second ride for a chance to ride again in the short ride round. Eleven of the thirty made their first rides, but only ten were taken into the final round.

Name Hometown Bull Score Trevor Kastner Roff, OK Marbrol Man 86.5 Ky Hamilton Mackay, AU Night Prowler 85 Grayson Cole Fredonia, PA Amish Burnout 84.5 Parker Breding Edgar, MT Upper Cut 84.5 Sage Kimzey Salado, TX Wrong Turn 83.5 Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID Suicide Solution 83.5 Hayes Weight Goshen, UT Big R 82.5 Trey Kimzey Banner, WY This Is It 78.5 Tyler Bingham Howell, UT Assult an Battery 78 Luke Mast 76 Jack Gilmore Ironton, MD Game Day 74

Those that had the top ten highest scores rode for a second time for a chance at the extreme bulls buckle and a $30,000 purse.

Of the ten, only two men made the eight-second ride.