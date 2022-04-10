SAN ANGELO, Texas – Thirty of the best bull riders in the world competed in the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo Extreme Bull performance on Sunday, April 10th in the Foster Communications Coliseum.
All thirty riders tried to hold on for the eight-second ride for a chance to ride again in the short ride round. Eleven of the thirty made their first rides, but only ten were taken into the final round.
|Name
|Hometown
|Bull
|Score
|Trevor Kastner
|Roff, OK
|Marbrol Man
|86.5
|Ky Hamilton
|Mackay, AU
|Night Prowler
|85
|Grayson Cole
|Fredonia, PA
|Amish Burnout
|84.5
|Parker Breding
|Edgar, MT
|Upper Cut
|84.5
|Sage Kimzey
|Salado, TX
|Wrong Turn
|83.5
|Tristen Hutchings
|Monteview, ID
|Suicide Solution
|83.5
|Hayes Weight
|Goshen, UT
|Big R
|82.5
|Trey Kimzey
|Banner, WY
|This Is It
|78.5
|Tyler Bingham
|Howell, UT
|Assult an Battery
|78
|Luke Mast
|76
|Jack Gilmore
|Ironton, MD
|Game Day
|74
Those that had the top ten highest scores rode for a second time for a chance at the extreme bulls buckle and a $30,000 purse.
Of the ten, only two men made the eight-second ride.
|Name
|Hometown
|Bull
|Score
|Ky Hamilton
|Mackay, AU
|Time Bomb
|90.5
|Parker Breding
|Edgar, MT
|86