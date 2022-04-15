SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many cowboys and cowgirls have entered the arena through the course of 11 performances for a chance at finals in the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo on Friday, April 15th.

Bareback Riding

Scores stayed very close in the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo for bareback riding.

Keenan Reed sits in first with an 86-point ride on Rising Tide.

Name Hometown Horse Score Purse
Keenan Reed Hayden, CO Rising Tide 86 $7,428
Tanner Aus Granite Falls, MN85$4,592
Tim O’Connell Zwingle, IAStorm Cloud 85 $4,592
Bronc Marriott Woods Cross, UT Faded Night 84.5 $2,228
Luke Barlow ThrashBastrop, LAWorth the Whiskey 84.5$2,228
Seth Hardwick Ranchester, NY Dark Secret 84$594
Jayco Roper Oktaha, OK Whisky Trip 84$594
Tim MurphyCleveland, TX84$594
Caleb BennettCorvallis, MTPut It Away84$594
Bradlee Miller Huntsville, TX Lady’s Man 84$594
Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX Black River 82
Gavin French College Station, TX Squash Blossom Steely Dan 82

Steer Wrestling

Name Hometown Time
Dakota EldridgeElko, NV7.6
Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID 7.6
Walt Arnold Coleman, TX 7.7
Clayton Hass Weatherford, TX 7.9
Tyler PearsonAtoka, OK8.1
Payden McIntyre Douglas, WY 8.1
Dirk TavennerRigby, ID8.2
Tory JohnsonOklahoma City, OK8.3
Landris WhiteAngleton, TX8.4
Winston McGrawGill, CO8.4
Gus FranzenKearney, NE8.5
Brandon HarrisonPort Arthur, TX8.6
Aggregated Leaders

Team Roping

Name Hometown Name Hometown Time
Aaron Tsinigine Tuba City, AZ Paul Eaves Lonedell, MO 8.8
Derrick Begay Seba Dalkai, AZ Colter Todd Willcox, AZ 8.9
Lightning Aguilera Athens, TX Coleby Payne Stephenville, TX 9.2
Kolton SchmidtBarrhead, ABWyatt CoxArroyo Grande, CA9.4
Tanner James Porterville, CA Phoenix Everano Pendleton, OR 9.5
Wyatt ImusBrenham, TXCaleb AndersonMocksville, NC9.6
Andrew LivingstonStephenville, TXSeth SmithsonAckerly, TX9.8
Payden EmmettPonca, ARLucas FalconerMerville, BC10.2
Kolby KriegerFredricktown, MOBoogie RayMabank, TX10.4
Cinch MoodyLlano, TXRich SkeltonLlano, TX10.4
Nelson Wyatt Clanton, AL Tyler Worley Berryville, AR 12.5
J.C. Yeahquo Crescent, OK L.J. Yeahquo Crescent, OK 12.6
Aggregated Leaders

Saddle Bronc Riding

The Wright family holds on to multiple positions in the top 12 for Saddle Bronc Riding,

Ryder Wright leads with a score of 89 points on Pete Carr’s horse Uptuck.

Rusty Wright will likely not ride due to injury.

Name Hometown Horse ScorePurse
Ryder Wright Beaver, UT Uptuck89$7,047
Spencer Wright Milford, UT Get Smart 88$5,403
Jake FinlayGoondiwindi, ABSouthpoint Buckle 86$3,993
Rusty Wright Milford, UT Manhattan Moon 85.5$2,584
Allen Boore Axtell, UT 85$1,644
Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT Cliff’s Edge 84.5$1,175
Statler Wright Beaver, UT Honeymoon 84$940
Stetson Wright Milford, UT Fox Hole Gunner 83.5$705
Riggin Smith Winterset, IA Django 83
Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike and Ike 83
Kole AshbacherArrowwood, ABRopin Dreams83
Jack WrightDe Ridder, LABig Sky 83
Creighton Curley Allentown, AZ Big Surprise 83

Tie-Down Roping

San Angelo’s own Ty Harris secured his first place spot among the aggregated leaders with a time of 15.6 seconds.

Name Hometown Time
Ty Harris San Angelo, TX15.6
Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 15.7
Marty YatesStephenville, TX16.4
Zack JongbloedIowa, LA16.7
J.D. McCuistion Collinsville, TX 16.7
Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 16.8
Luke Potter Maple City, KS 16.9
Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake, MI 16.9
Marcos Costa Ireama, BR 17.5
Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK 17.5
Lane LivingstonSeymour, TX17.7
Shane HancheySulphur, LA17.9
Brushton MintonWitter Springs, CA17.9
Aggregated Leaders

Barrel Racing

Name Hometown Time
Shannon McReynoldsLa Luz, NM29.76
Dona Kay RuleMinco, OK29.76
Wenda JohnsonPawhuska, OK29.83
Lisa ZachodaOkotoks, AB29.96
Ericka NelsonCentury, FL 29.96
Margo CrowtherFort Meyers, FL 29.98
Jordon Briggs29.99
Michelle Alley Madisonville, TX 29.99
Bayleigh ChoateFort Worth, TX30.02
McKenzie MorganStephenville, TX30.03
Emma Charleston30.06
Shelley MorganEustace, TX30.07
Aggregated Leaders

Bull Riding

Bull riding scores vary more than saddle bronc at the 2022 rodeo.

Laramie Mosley holds on to his first-place position after a 90-point ride on Road Warrior.

Name Hometown BullScorePurse
Laramie Mosley Palestine, TX Road Warrior90$7,259
Stetson Wright Milford, UT Juicy 88$5,565
Riley Barg Lewisville, ID Curley Bill 87$4,113
Ky Hamilton Mackay, AU Silent Hello 85.5$2,662
Zach Parker85$1,694
Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID Majestic Blues 84.5$1,210
Jaron Sheehan Centerville, TX Lap Dance 84$565
Tyler Bingham Howell, UT DJ Casper 84$565
Jordan Wacey Spears Redding, CA Riggs 84$565
Parker BredingEdgar, MT 83
Garrett Wall Sioux City, IA Riggs 82
Toby CollinsStephenville, TX80.5