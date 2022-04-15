SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many cowboys and cowgirls have entered the arena through the course of 11 performances for a chance at finals in the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo on Friday, April 15th.
Bareback Riding
Scores stayed very close in the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo for bareback riding.
Keenan Reed sits in first with an 86-point ride on Rising Tide.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Purse
|Keenan Reed
|Hayden, CO
|Rising Tide
|86
|$7,428
|Tanner Aus
|Granite Falls, MN
|85
|$4,592
|Tim O’Connell
|Zwingle, IA
|Storm Cloud
|85
|$4,592
|Bronc Marriott
|Woods Cross, UT
|Faded Night
|84.5
|$2,228
|Luke Barlow Thrash
|Bastrop, LA
|Worth the Whiskey
|84.5
|$2,228
|Seth Hardwick
|Ranchester, NY
|Dark Secret
|84
|$594
|Jayco Roper
|Oktaha, OK
|Whisky Trip
|84
|$594
|Tim Murphy
|Cleveland, TX
|84
|$594
|Caleb Bennett
|Corvallis, MT
|Put It Away
|84
|$594
|Bradlee Miller
|Huntsville, TX
|Lady’s Man
|84
|$594
|Chad Rutherford
|Hillsboro, TX
|Black River
|82
|Gavin French
|College Station, TX
|Squash Blossom Steely Dan
|82
Steer Wrestling
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Dakota Eldridge
|Elko, NV
|7.6
|Stetson Jorgensen
|Blackfoot, ID
|7.6
|Walt Arnold
|Coleman, TX
|7.7
|Clayton Hass
|Weatherford, TX
|7.9
|Tyler Pearson
|Atoka, OK
|8.1
|Payden McIntyre
|Douglas, WY
|8.1
|Dirk Tavenner
|Rigby, ID
|8.2
|Tory Johnson
|Oklahoma City, OK
|8.3
|Landris White
|Angleton, TX
|8.4
|Winston McGraw
|Gill, CO
|8.4
|Gus Franzen
|Kearney, NE
|8.5
|Brandon Harrison
|Port Arthur, TX
|8.6
Team Roping
|Name
|Hometown
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Aaron Tsinigine
|Tuba City, AZ
|Paul Eaves
|Lonedell, MO
|8.8
|Derrick Begay
|Seba Dalkai, AZ
|Colter Todd
|Willcox, AZ
|8.9
|Lightning Aguilera
|Athens, TX
|Coleby Payne
|Stephenville, TX
|9.2
|Kolton Schmidt
|Barrhead, AB
|Wyatt Cox
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|9.4
|Tanner James
|Porterville, CA
|Phoenix Everano
|Pendleton, OR
|9.5
|Wyatt Imus
|Brenham, TX
|Caleb Anderson
|Mocksville, NC
|9.6
|Andrew Livingston
|Stephenville, TX
|Seth Smithson
|Ackerly, TX
|9.8
|Payden Emmett
|Ponca, AR
|Lucas Falconer
|Merville, BC
|10.2
|Kolby Krieger
|Fredricktown, MO
|Boogie Ray
|Mabank, TX
|10.4
|Cinch Moody
|Llano, TX
|Rich Skelton
|Llano, TX
|10.4
|Nelson Wyatt
|Clanton, AL
|Tyler Worley
|Berryville, AR
|12.5
|J.C. Yeahquo
|Crescent, OK
|L.J. Yeahquo
|Crescent, OK
|12.6
Saddle Bronc Riding
The Wright family holds on to multiple positions in the top 12 for Saddle Bronc Riding,
Ryder Wright leads with a score of 89 points on Pete Carr’s horse Uptuck.
Rusty Wright will likely not ride due to injury.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Purse
|Ryder Wright
|Beaver, UT
|Uptuck
|89
|$7,047
|Spencer Wright
|Milford, UT
|Get Smart
|88
|$5,403
|Jake Finlay
|Goondiwindi, AB
|Southpoint Buckle
|86
|$3,993
|Rusty Wright
|Milford, UT
|Manhattan Moon
|85.5
|$2,584
|Allen Boore
|Axtell, UT
|85
|$1,644
|Chase Brooks
|Deer Lodge, MT
|Cliff’s Edge
|84.5
|$1,175
|Statler Wright
|Beaver, UT
|Honeymoon
|84
|$940
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|Fox Hole Gunner
|83.5
|$705
|Riggin Smith
|Winterset, IA
|Django
|83
|Samuel Kelts
|Millarville, AB
|Mike and Ike
|83
|Kole Ashbacher
|Arrowwood, AB
|Ropin Dreams
|83
|Jack Wright
|De Ridder, LA
|Big Sky
|83
|Creighton Curley
|Allentown, AZ
|Big Surprise
|83
Tie-Down Roping
San Angelo’s own Ty Harris secured his first place spot among the aggregated leaders with a time of 15.6 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Ty Harris
|San Angelo, TX
|15.6
|Tyler Milligan
|Pawhuska, OK
|15.7
|Marty Yates
|Stephenville, TX
|16.4
|Zack Jongbloed
|Iowa, LA
|16.7
|J.D. McCuistion
|Collinsville, TX
|16.7
|Dakota Felton
|Mountain Home, TX
|16.8
|Luke Potter
|Maple City, KS
|16.9
|Cody McCartney
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|16.9
|Marcos Costa
|Ireama, BR
|17.5
|Travis Rogers
|Tuttle, OK
|17.5
|Lane Livingston
|Seymour, TX
|17.7
|Shane Hanchey
|Sulphur, LA
|17.9
|Brushton Minton
|Witter Springs, CA
|17.9
Barrel Racing
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Shannon McReynolds
|La Luz, NM
|29.76
|Dona Kay Rule
|Minco, OK
|29.76
|Wenda Johnson
|Pawhuska, OK
|29.83
|Lisa Zachoda
|Okotoks, AB
|29.96
|Ericka Nelson
|Century, FL
|29.96
|Margo Crowther
|Fort Meyers, FL
|29.98
|Jordon Briggs
|29.99
|Michelle Alley
|Madisonville, TX
|29.99
|Bayleigh Choate
|Fort Worth, TX
|30.02
|McKenzie Morgan
|Stephenville, TX
|30.03
|Emma Charleston
|30.06
|Shelley Morgan
|Eustace, TX
|30.07
Bull Riding
Bull riding scores vary more than saddle bronc at the 2022 rodeo.
Laramie Mosley holds on to his first-place position after a 90-point ride on Road Warrior.
|Name
|Hometown
|Bull
|Score
|Purse
|Laramie Mosley
|Palestine, TX
|Road Warrior
|90
|$7,259
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|Juicy
|88
|$5,565
|Riley Barg
|Lewisville, ID
|Curley Bill
|87
|$4,113
|Ky Hamilton
|Mackay, AU
|Silent Hello
|85.5
|$2,662
|Zach Parker
|85
|$1,694
|Tristen Hutchings
|Monteview, ID
|Majestic Blues
|84.5
|$1,210
|Jaron Sheehan
|Centerville, TX
|Lap Dance
|84
|$565
|Tyler Bingham
|Howell, UT
|DJ Casper
|84
|$565
|Jordan Wacey Spears
|Redding, CA
|Riggs
|84
|$565
|Parker Breding
|Edgar, MT
|83
|Garrett Wall
|Sioux City, IA
|Riggs
|82
|Toby Collins
|Stephenville, TX
|80.5