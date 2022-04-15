SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many cowboys and cowgirls have entered the arena through the course of 11 performances for a chance at finals in the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo on Friday, April 15th.

Bareback Riding

Scores stayed very close in the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo for bareback riding.

Keenan Reed sits in first with an 86-point ride on Rising Tide.

Name Hometown Horse Score Purse Keenan Reed Hayden, CO Rising Tide 86 $7,428 Tanner Aus Granite Falls, MN 85 $4,592 Tim O’Connell Zwingle, IA Storm Cloud 85 $4,592 Bronc Marriott Woods Cross, UT Faded Night 84.5 $2,228 Luke Barlow Thrash Bastrop, LA Worth the Whiskey 84.5 $2,228 Seth Hardwick Ranchester, NY Dark Secret 84 $594 Jayco Roper Oktaha, OK Whisky Trip 84 $594 Tim Murphy Cleveland, TX 84 $594 Caleb Bennett Corvallis, MT Put It Away 84 $594 Bradlee Miller Huntsville, TX Lady’s Man 84 $594 Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX Black River 82 Gavin French College Station, TX Squash Blossom Steely Dan 82

Steer Wrestling

Name Hometown Time Dakota Eldridge Elko, NV 7.6 Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID 7.6 Walt Arnold Coleman, TX 7.7 Clayton Hass Weatherford, TX 7.9 Tyler Pearson Atoka, OK 8.1 Payden McIntyre Douglas, WY 8.1 Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID 8.2 Tory Johnson Oklahoma City, OK 8.3 Landris White Angleton, TX 8.4 Winston McGraw Gill, CO 8.4 Gus Franzen Kearney, NE 8.5 Brandon Harrison Port Arthur, TX 8.6 Aggregated Leaders

Team Roping

Name Hometown Name Hometown Time Aaron Tsinigine Tuba City, AZ Paul Eaves Lonedell, MO 8.8 Derrick Begay Seba Dalkai, AZ Colter Todd Willcox, AZ 8.9 Lightning Aguilera Athens, TX Coleby Payne Stephenville, TX 9.2 Kolton Schmidt Barrhead, AB Wyatt Cox Arroyo Grande, CA 9.4 Tanner James Porterville, CA Phoenix Everano Pendleton, OR 9.5 Wyatt Imus Brenham, TX Caleb Anderson Mocksville, NC 9.6 Andrew Livingston Stephenville, TX Seth Smithson Ackerly, TX 9.8 Payden Emmett Ponca, AR Lucas Falconer Merville, BC 10.2 Kolby Krieger Fredricktown, MO Boogie Ray Mabank, TX 10.4 Cinch Moody Llano, TX Rich Skelton Llano, TX 10.4 Nelson Wyatt Clanton, AL Tyler Worley Berryville, AR 12.5 J.C. Yeahquo Crescent, OK L.J. Yeahquo Crescent, OK 12.6 Aggregated Leaders

Saddle Bronc Riding

The Wright family holds on to multiple positions in the top 12 for Saddle Bronc Riding,

Ryder Wright leads with a score of 89 points on Pete Carr’s horse Uptuck.

Rusty Wright will likely not ride due to injury.

Name Hometown Horse Score Purse Ryder Wright Beaver, UT Uptuck 89 $7,047 Spencer Wright Milford, UT Get Smart 88 $5,403 Jake Finlay Goondiwindi, AB Southpoint Buckle 86 $3,993 Rusty Wright Milford, UT Manhattan Moon 85.5 $2,584 Allen Boore Axtell, UT 85 $1,644 Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT Cliff’s Edge 84.5 $1,175 Statler Wright Beaver, UT Honeymoon 84 $940 Stetson Wright Milford, UT Fox Hole Gunner 83.5 $705 Riggin Smith Winterset, IA Django 83 Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike and Ike 83 Kole Ashbacher Arrowwood, AB Ropin Dreams 83 Jack Wright De Ridder, LA Big Sky 83 Creighton Curley Allentown, AZ Big Surprise 83

Tie-Down Roping

San Angelo’s own Ty Harris secured his first place spot among the aggregated leaders with a time of 15.6 seconds.

Name Hometown Time Ty Harris San Angelo, TX 15.6 Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 15.7 Marty Yates Stephenville, TX 16.4 Zack Jongbloed Iowa, LA 16.7 J.D. McCuistion Collinsville, TX 16.7 Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 16.8 Luke Potter Maple City, KS 16.9 Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake, MI 16.9 Marcos Costa Ireama, BR 17.5 Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK 17.5 Lane Livingston Seymour, TX 17.7 Shane Hanchey Sulphur, LA 17.9 Brushton Minton Witter Springs, CA 17.9 Aggregated Leaders

Barrel Racing

Name Hometown Time Shannon McReynolds La Luz, NM 29.76 Dona Kay Rule Minco, OK 29.76 Wenda Johnson Pawhuska, OK 29.83 Lisa Zachoda Okotoks, AB 29.96 Ericka Nelson Century, FL 29.96 Margo Crowther Fort Meyers, FL 29.98 Jordon Briggs 29.99 Michelle Alley Madisonville, TX 29.99 Bayleigh Choate Fort Worth, TX 30.02 McKenzie Morgan Stephenville, TX 30.03 Emma Charleston 30.06 Shelley Morgan Eustace, TX 30.07 Aggregated Leaders

Bull Riding

Bull riding scores vary more than saddle bronc at the 2022 rodeo.

Laramie Mosley holds on to his first-place position after a 90-point ride on Road Warrior.