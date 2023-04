SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The top PRCA cowboys and cowgirls have been invited to Foster Communications Coliseum with big money on the line at San Angelo Rodeo’s premier event: the Cinch-Chute Out.

How did your favorite competitor do? Find out below as the following are the results from each round of the infamous Chute Out courtesy of the San Angelo Rodeo.

Bareback Riding

First Round

Place Name Horse Score 1st Keenan Reed Hayes The Cow 90.5 2nd Jayco Roper Topped Off 88.5 T-3rd* Taylor Broussard San Angelo Sam 87.0 T-3rd Kade Sonnier Network Gazer 87.0 Elim. Rocker Steiner Quantum Leap 84.0 Elim. Leighton Berry Pretty Woman 83.0 Elim. Jacob Lee Questionable Nightlock 82.0 Elim. Chad Rutherford Power Star 81.5 Elim. Tim O’Connell Meat Cracker DNF Elim. Tanner Aus High Heels DNF Top 3 Advance to Finals, *=Wins Tiebreaker

Finals

Place Rider Horse Score Champion Keenan Reed Hayes Top Notch 88.0 2nd Jayco Roper Hooey Rocks 87.5 3rd Taylor Broussard All Pink 87.0

Steer Wrestling

First Round

Place Wrestler Time (seconds) 1st Jacob Talley 4.0 2nd Dalton Massey 4.6 3rd Stockton Graves 4.7 Elim. Tucker Allen 5.1 Elim. Cameron Mormon 5.2 Elim. Tyler Waguespack N/A Elim. Will Lummus 13.6 Elim. Ty Erickson DNF Elim. Jesse Brown DNF Elim. Joshua Hefner DNF Top 3 Advance to Finals

Finals

Place Wrestler Time (seconds) Champion Dalton Massey 3.3 2nd Jacob Talley 3.4 3rd Stockton Graves 4.0

Tie-Down Roping

First Round

Place Roper Time (seconds) 1st Riley Pruitt 7.4 2nd Riley Mason Webb 7.7 3rd Michael Otero 7.8 Elim. Trevor Hale 8.0 Elim. Brush Minton 8.3 Elim. Westyn Hughes 10.6 Elim Haven Meged 13.8 Elim Cash Enderli 15.7 Elim Shad Ryan Mayfield DNF Elim Tuf Case Cooper DNF Top 3 Advance to Finals

Finals

Place Rider Time (seconds) Champion Riley Pruitt 7.5 2nd Michael Otero 7.7 3rd Riley Mason Webb 8.8

Saddle Bronc Riding

First Round

Place Rider Horse Score 1st Stetson Wright Secret Agent 89.5 2nd Kade Bruno MidKnight Train 87.0 3rd Sage Newman Fox Hole Gunner 86.5 Ryder Wright E.T. 86.0 Brody Wells Downtown 85.0 Zeke Thurston Bar Code 84.0 Jacobs Crawley Border Town 83.5 Wyatt Casper Peak Momentum 83.5 Cash Wilson Big Sky 82.5 Shorty Garrett Night Train DNF Top 3 Advance to Finals

Finals

Place Rider Horse Score Champion Stetson Wright Larry Culpepper 91.0 2nd Kade Bruno Uptuck 89.5 Sage Newman Feather Fluffer DNF

Team Roping

First Round

Place Ropers Time (seconds) 1st Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp 3.7 T-2nd Jake Cooper Clay/Billie Jack Saebens 4.2 T-2nd Dustin Egusquizda/Levi Lord 4.2 Elim. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira 4.3 Elim. Joshua Torres/Dylin Ahlstrom 10.2 Elim. Manny Egusquiza/Coleby Payne DNF Elim. Tyler Wade/Ryan Motes DNF Elim. Jr. Dees/Cole Curry DNF Elim. Nelson Wyatt/Justin Davis DNF Elim. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins DNF Top 3 Advance to Finals

Finals

Place Ropers Time (seconds) Champion Dustin Egusquizda/Levi Lord 4.0 Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp DNF Jake Cooper Clay/Billie Jack Saebens DNF

Barrel Racing

Finals

Place Rider Time (seconds) Champion Lindsay Sears 13.80 2nd Jordon Briggs 14.43 3rd Sherry Cervi 19.48 Hailey Kinsel

Bull Riding

Place Rider Bull Score 1st Jeff Askey Lets go Brandon 88.5 2nd Stetson Wright Brindle Bob 85.5 3rd Jack Gilmore N/A 82.5 Elim. Ernie Courson Jr Taz DNF Elim. T Parker Yellow Tail DNF Elim. Josh Frost He Reigns DNF Elim. Koby Radley Pitch Fork DNF Elim. Kase Hitt Marshal Law DNF Elim. TJ Gay Juicy DNF Elim. Cullen R Telfer Steele’s Wishes DNF Top 3 Advance to Finals

Finals