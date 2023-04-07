SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Save a horse and ride… Buddy the Bull? This year at the 91st annual San Angelo Rodeo Buddy the Bull and his handler Seth Maxie are bringing both education and entertainment to the fairgrounds!

“We go around the world as entertainment as well as educational piece for rodeos and fairgrounds across the country,” Maxie shared with KSAN’s Senora Scott. “We are pretty much anywhere we need to be.”

After traveling with his two and three-year-old kids, Maxie found that rodeos and fairgrounds lacked activities for children. Soon, Maxie came up with a 52-page Buddy the Bull activity book to educate all ages at the rodeo. This activity book is filled with puzzles, rodeo and cattle education and even a QR code for teachers looking for lesson plans.

Maxie explained that Buddy came from North Carolina where his previous owner trained him. Maxie shared that he had searched for seven to eight years before finding the perfect bull.

“It was in God’s timing that we found him and we’re happy to have him.”

Buddy the Bull and Maxie will be out at the fairgrounds until Sunday, April 9.

Traveling with Buddy the Bull is not the only thing that Maxie does. In a second interview with Senora Scott, Maxie shared that he started his journey in rodeo with steer wrestling.

“So I was actually a steer wrestler and competitor and actually rodeoed with Will Lummis, who is a two-time NFR winner,” he explained. “That was my main competitor and I realized I’m never going to get ahead of him so I had to find my own niche in rodeo.”

Maxie soon started working on his voice after realizing he was a decent talker. Since then, Maxie has been a rodeo announcer at rodeos across the southeast over the past 15 years.

“It’s truly an amazing job to do really, is brag on our friends and family to the crows everywhere we go.”