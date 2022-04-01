SAN ANGELO, Texas – Barrel racers lead their horses into the ring for the San Angelo Rodeo on the first night. In Friday’s performance, Steely Steiner leads the night with a time of 14.50.

Steely Steiner Weatherford, TX14.50
Kaitlin SchuckBrock, TX14.64
Jodye Smathers Llano, TX14.69
Whitney DavisonStephenville, TX14.85
Madison Thomas Helena, MT14.95
Carrie Potashnick Sikeston, MO15.01
Jody McPhersonBrady, TX15.09
Brooke McGehee Stephenville, TX15.11
Kelly BrunerMillsap, TX15.12
Brittney BarnettStephenville, TX19.69
Leslie KensleTX19.77
Jennifer KalafaticCaldwell, ID19.78
