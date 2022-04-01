SAN ANGELO, Texas – Barrel racers lead their horses into the ring for the San Angelo Rodeo on the first night. In Friday’s performance, Steely Steiner leads the night with a time of 14.50.

Steely Steiner Weatherford, TX 14.50 Kaitlin Schuck Brock, TX 14.64 Jodye Smathers Llano, TX 14.69 Whitney Davison Stephenville, TX 14.85 Madison Thomas Helena, MT 14.95 Carrie Potashnick Sikeston, MO 15.01 Jody McPherson Brady, TX 15.09 Brooke McGehee Stephenville, TX 15.11 Kelly Bruner Millsap, TX 15.12 Brittney Barnett Stephenville, TX 19.69 Leslie Kensle TX 19.77 Jennifer Kalafatic Caldwell, ID 19.78 Preliminary Results for April 1 Barrel Racing