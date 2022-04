SAN ANGELO, Texas – Contestants began entering the arena at the San Angelo Rodeo on Friday, April 1st, with bareback riders competing first.

Seth Lee Hardwick Ranchester, WY 84.0 Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX 82.0 Orin Larsen Inglis, MB 80.0 Zack Brown Red Bluff, CA 70.0 Preliminary Results for April 1st Bareback Bronc Riding