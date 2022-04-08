(KLST/KSAN)– If you’ve been to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, you have probably seen them post colors for the National Anthem and set pivots for the grand entry all while riding western on the back of their beautiful horses.

The Ambassadors have been a part of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo since the 1990s. Over the years, the team has grown in numbers and evolved.

The program was founded to encourage young women to get involved with the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

“It was first created to promote the western way of life for women in the male dominated rodeo, so that way it gave more of a chance for ladies to show their passions of horsemanship”

Kennedy is one of the 12 current members. She said the program has since expanded. She said the program has also opened up to younger girls.

“I think by 2009 or 2010 was whenever the junior ambassadors were created.” King said. “They are used to promote the younger generations to get them interested in the program and kind of give them the feel of the rodeo.”

Kennedy said the girls and their horses also learn fast-paced drill team numbers. They also get to travel all over the Lone Star State.

“We are picking up rodeos every year. I think year we picked up three, one in Alpine, one in Midland, and one in San Saba.” King said. “This year, this upcoming year we are adding we actually got Brownwood, so we are super excited about that.”

She said she knows she is learning from the best because all of the coaches were once ambassadors themselves.

“It’s very cool just to see how like one of us one of these days will possibly be a coach and be able to coach the team, you know that they know what they are talking about.” King said.

She said the most rewarding part of being an ambassador is the crowd’s reaction.

“Going out there and that crowd cheering you on, it’s a whole different experience that we will never forget and you get to experience it almost every night during April.” King said.

For young girls who hope to one day become an ambassador, Kennedy has a piece of advice.

“Don’t give up and work at it.” King said. “Don’t let excuses get in the way of things. Find the right horse, work with that horse. It’s so worth it at the end.”