SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Thousands of men and women have taken a brave step to protect the land of the free. In honor of those that have served our nation, the San Angelo Rodeo will be having its annual Military Appreciation Night today, April 12.

United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Zane Scott shared how grateful those in uniform are for the opportunity to participate in Military Appreciation Night.

“For the rodeo to have a night for us, to appreciate the military in general, it’s a big deal and I know everyone that I work with is super excited for tonight and grateful we get this opportunity to celebrate the military and all the men and women in uniform,” Staff Sgt. Scott explained.

Along with getting the chance to celebrate the military on Wednesday, Staff Sgt. Scott shared that this is his second year volunteering for the rodeo. As his interest in rodeo grew, which included climbing on the back of a few broncs, a fellow female Marine was looking for someone to take her place helping out at the fairgrounds.

“I’m out here almost every day from now to midnight or whenever we close,” said Staff Sgt. Scott.

He can be found on the fairgrounds managing the parking lot and lending a helping hand with the pyrotechnics that light up the coliseum at the beginning of each performance.